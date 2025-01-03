Frozen Chicken Nuggets Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients
Frozen chicken nuggets might not be the fanciest item to hit the bottom of our grocery carts, but they sure do check all the right boxes. From nostalgic feels to ease of prep, frozen chicken nuggets aren't just for kids anymore. That said, you may be aware that not all chicken nuggets on store shelves are created equal, with some options featuring better ingredients than others (and yes, there is a difference between nuggets and tenders). And while not everyone likes policing what's hidden in their food, others appreciate having options, especially when there are food allergies, sensitivities, or commitments to cleaner eating involved.
We hear you. Navigating the frozen food section can be hard when it comes to quality, and that's why we've done the hard work of scanning nugget labels and reviews to get you the details on which frozen chicken nuggets contain the highest and lowest quality ingredients. In this post, we're striving to present you with the chicken nuggets with the cleanest ingredients while also giving you a heads up on additives and elements that might raise an eyebrow. Stay tuned — we're about to dive deep and dip into the delicious details now. Prices may vary based on location.
High: Applegate Farms Frozen Chicken Nuggets
Applegate Naturals is a brand known for delivering high-quality ingredients to customers, and its chicken nuggets are no different. Made only with white meat, Applegate Farms Chicken Nuggets contain no antibiotics, are non-GMO, and the chickens used are never fed any by-products, according to the brand's packaging.
A quick review of the ingredients reveals that Applegate Farms Chicken Nuggets also contain little to no additives, with ingredients like wheat flour, rice flour, garlic powder, onion powder, and, of course, all-white meat as part of its lineup. Still, you should know that Applegate's quality approach to chicken nuggets will cost you in terms of price per ounce. Compared to its competitors, these frozen chicken nuggets cost a bit more, at around $0.79 per ounce at Target at the time of publication.
As far as consumer opinion goes, though many people seem to have qualms about Applegate Farms Frozen Chicken Nuggets' packaging and price point, one thing they don't complain about much is the taste and texture. So, when it comes to clean, high-quality ingredients, Applegate Farms Frozen Chicken Nuggets are a solid pick; even if they cost a few extra "clucks." Seems like this is one of the grocery items you should buy at Target.
Low: Great Value Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets
Great Value Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets are frozen chicken nuggets found at Walmart, but despite their meager price point at around $0.20 per ounce, they may not be the best option in terms of quality ingredients. We've spotted several additives used in these frozen nuggets that aren't often found in our higher quality picks, including maltodextrin and textured soy protein (just another shady thing about Walmart's grocery department). In case you aren't familiar with it, maltodextrin is an additive derived from starch. Because it has a glycemic index that is higher than sugar, it can cause dramatic blood sugar spikes that can send insulin levels soaring. As for textured soy protein, it actually has its benefits, but for those who may be sensitive to soy products or wish to steer clear of genetically modified ingredients, it might not be the most favorable addition.
When it comes to what customers think of Great Value Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets, the product has its fans, but most consumers think these frozen chicken nuggets are a tad too salty. With all things considered, it's safe to say that Great Value Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets aren't the quality frozen chicken nuggets we hoped they'd be.
High: Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets
We always expect food marketed to kiddos to contain the cleanest ingredients possible, and thankfully, Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets meet our quality standards. Like Applegate branded frozen chicken nuggets, this Kidfresh option features all-white meat and no artificial ingredients or antibiotics as well. One thing that really impresses us about this brand is its delightfully sneaky incorporation of veggies in its breading. While other companies often use wheat and rice flour alone, Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets add cauliflower purée to the mix, along with a bit of whole grain millet flour to further increase its nutritional profile.
Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets also has glowing customer reviews, with even adults giving two thumbs up. One customer states that though the breading comes off a little bland, the chicken actually tastes like real chicken. Even so, the benefits of buying these frozen chicken nuggets don't come without a cost, as Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets are priced higher per ounce than what you might be used to. Expect to pay around $0.61 per ounce, which is a bit cheaper than Applegate but not quite as inexpensive as other frozen nuggets on the list. A premium price for a golden standard, we suppose.
Low: Banquet Chicken Breast Nuggets
Banquet Chicken Breast Nuggets may be tasty, but its ingredients are subpar when compared to higher quality frozen nuggets on our list. Despite claims of being free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, we still take issue with what's inside. A quick scan of the ingredients list reveals the use of soy protein isolate, dextrose, modified corn starch, guar gum, and more. And while these ingredients might not qualify as artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, they are still additives nonetheless.
With that in mind, we can at least agree that Banquet Chicken Breast Nuggets are tasty. Made from 100% natural white meat chicken, most customers rave about the taste. Patrons claim they are juicy, the breading is tasty, and most of all, there's real all-white chicken meat packed in each bite. Hey, some of these frozen chicken nugget picks get a bit dicey when it comes to recommendations, and though flavorful, we still can't quite recommend Banquet Chicken Breast Nuggets if you're looking for high-quality frozen chicken nuggets with squeaky clean ingredients.
High: Simple Truth Organic Animal Shaped Gluten-Free Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets
An organic and gluten-free frozen chicken nugget? Sign us up! If you're looking for a great animal-shaped option for wheat-free kids (or adults), this is a great pick, ingredient-wise. Aside from organic dextrose, Simple Truth Organic Animal Shaped Gluten-Free Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets contain little to no additives and instead include whole additions like organic white chicken breast meat, corn flour, rice flour, and even organic seasonings. Just be aware that Simple Truth Organic Animal Shaped Gluten-Free Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets also contain organic soybean oil, so if that's something that bothers you, be sure to take note.
As if its clean ingredients weren't enough, Simple Truth Organic Animal Shaped Gluten-Free Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets also sports stellar reviews. Most people claim these to be great chicken nuggets despite the gluten-free label. And while there are a few who have qualms with the price and texture, most state that these frozen chicken nuggets taste great, particularly when cooked in the air fryer. Don't forget the fact that the shapes are also a major plus when it comes to serving picky kiddos — what's not to love, right?
Low: Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets
We've already covered Great Value Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets, but there's another, more adult-friendly alternative frozen chicken nugget option if you don't want to deal with the dino shapes. Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets can be found on Walmart store shelves, but if we're honest, this pick still isn't quite our idea of a high-quality chicken nugget grab. Like the former Walmart frozen chicken nugget option, Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets come with additives like maltodextrin and textured soy protein. And while these two ingredients may not be as perilous to your health as other additives, they come with a few risks, especially for those suffering from diabetes or who have sensitivities to soy-based ingredients.
Not too worried about the maltodextrin and textured soy protein? We get it. Nevertheless, you should know that despite Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets' low price point at approximately 19 cents per ounce, customers still aren't impressed, with complaints that include the near absence of meat, soggy breading, a bland taste, and an overall dry bite. Ultimately, we can't find any reason to recommend Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets as a high-quality grab — even if they are reasonably priced.
High: Earth's Best Organic Frozen Chicken Fries
Yeah, so these are technically "chicken fries" but does the shape really make that much of a difference? Earth's Best Organic Frozen Chicken Fries are cylindrical nuggets perfect for easy snacking for kids and adults. As the name implies, its ingredients are clean and fully organic, with organic white meat chicken as the first ingredient on the list. Other ingredients include organic flour, spices, corn starch, and a few other add-ins, none of which pose much health concerns. Earth's Best Organic Frozen Chicken Fries also include organic soybean oil, so if soy poses an issue for you, this high-quality chicken nugget grab might not be the best option.
As far as what customers think, most are pleased with Earth's Best Organic Frozen Chicken Fries — at least as far as taste and ingredients go. As for the price, well, let's just say patrons aren't too pleased. Expect to pay a whopping $1.18 per ounce for these high-quality frozen chicken nuggets. Are they worth the price? We'll leave that judgment call to you.
Low: Tyson Air Fried Chicken Nuggets
Tyson Air Fried Chicken Nuggets aren't a terrible chicken nugget pick in terms of high-quality ingredients, but it certainly isn't the best. These frozen chicken nuggets are already enticing because they contain 75% less fat than competitors, according to the packaging, yet they still contain ingredients we'd rather not see. One ingredient in particular, maltodextrin, is one that often crops up in lower quality frozen chicken nuggets. As mentioned before, maltodextrin has a higher glycemic index than sugar and, thus, can subject those who ingest it to blood sugar spikes, which can be of particular concern for diabetics. As always, we also want to mention the soybean oil used here, as it may cause adverse effects in sensitive individuals.
So, are there any benefits to purchasing Tyson Air Fried Chicken Nuggets? Eh. The price point is decent at only $0.28 per ounce, though customers seem split as to how well they like them. Some say the nuggets have an odd taste and texture, while others claim they're the best out there. Guess you'll need to give them a try to determine whether this pick is for you — but as far as ingredients go, they aren't the worst, but aren't the best either. And keep an eye out for recalls — Tyson's Dino Nuggets have been recalled in the past.
High: Tyson Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets
Tyson Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets are another all-natural and gluten-free frozen chicken nuggets option composed of white meat chicken, no added hormones, steroids, or preservatives. Aside from the usual soybean oil in most of the frozen chicken nuggets on this list, these contain little to no additives, with wholesome ingredients like gluten-free rice and corn flour, sea salt, cocoa powder (don't ask), and several seasonings. There also isn't any maltodextrin in this grab, which is quite a feat given the number of store-bought nuggets containing it.
Though we love Tyson Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets for its ingredients, customers seem a bit unsure when it comes to how well they like the taste of this product. While some claim the nuggets to taste delicious, others claim this gluten-free variety are mushy and disgusting. A few also balk at the price point, but considering the high-quality ingredients used, we think $0.51 per ounce isn't too bad.
Low: Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Seasoned Chicken Breast Nuggets
Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Seasoned Chicken Breast Nuggets are technically chicken breast chunks that function in much the same way that chicken nuggets do. Given the fact that they don't contain breading, they are perfect for low-carb diets, as they only contain a single carb per serving. Still, we aren't too elated with the ingredients used in these, as we found multiple additives mentioned in the product's ingredients list. Apart from chicken breasts, expect to indulge in hydrolyzed corn protein, sodium phosphates, and dextrose. Maybe it's just us, but we expected these frozen chicken breast chunks to be a bit more straightforward ingredient-wise.
As for what customers think about the overall quality of Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Seasoned Chicken Breast Nuggets, people appreciate the taste, texture, and versatility of these frozen chicken nuggets. While there are still a few haters, for the most part, people seem to think Realgood Foods Co. Lightly Seasoned Chicken Breast Nuggets are worth the purchase. So, if the few additives contained within don't bother you, you may just find yourself reaching for these often. However, if you're on the prowl for ingredients that are a bit cleaner, you may want to keep searching.
High: Good & Gather Chicken Breast Nuggets
Good & Gather Chicken Nuggets are a shockingly high-quality pick with everything going for it — almost. In general, we're impressed with both the ingredients and overall quality of this Target selection, given its outstanding reviews and minimal ingredient list. In it, you'll find white meat chicken without any added hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. These nuggets go for only $0.19 per ounce at the time of publication, making them one of the most affordable high-quality-ingredient frozen chicken nugget options on the list.
Still, there are a few things we'd like to point out before giving Good & Gather Chicken Nuggets our wholehearted approval. Though many additives that often show up in lower quality chicken nuggets are missing (we're looking at you, maltodextrin and dextrose), you can still expect soy protein isolate and soybean oil to lurk in this one. Even so, because of its otherwise tidy ingredient list, along with the oodles of people who absolutely adore this particular frozen chicken nugget selection, we're deeming this one a high-quality pick — as long as you don't have any qualms about the soy products contained therein, that is.
Low: Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets
Okay, we weren't happy to see these on the "low" quality ingredients list either, but allow us to explain. Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets certainly taste great, with plenty of great customer reviews to prove it. We, too, have tried our fair share of Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets, both in the gluten-free and traditional varieties and can attest to their yumminess. Still, we must consider the ingredients used, and though there are brands that may throw in more additives in their frozen chicken nuggets than this one, we still can't let Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets off the hook.
Looking at its ingredient list, Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets contain additives like soy protein isolate and guar gum. Is that all? Well, yes, but considering that other higher quality brands like Applegate Farms Frozen Chicken Nuggets and Kidfresh White Meat Chicken Nuggets, these added ingredients give us pause. Soy protein isolate is a heavily processed soy additive, which may not have the same nutritional benefits as minimally processed soy foods like tofu, while guar gum, though proven beneficial for some, may also cause digestive discomfort. All in all, though Yummy Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets are certainly a fave, its ingredients aren't quite as impressive as we hoped.
High(er): Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken Nuggets
To be honest, we had a hard time figuring out how to rate Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken Nuggets. In terms of ingredients, this frozen chicken nugget pick is quite impressive. While the product doesn't indicate that it uses 100% white meat like a few of the other high-quality ingredient picks, it does at least contain a fairly minimal ingredient list. As the package indicates, the elements that comprise these nuggets are common and easy to read —whole wheat flour, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika extract. There's nothing here that greatly concerns us.
Even so, we're a bit worried about the ratings for this one. Though many all-natural frozen chicken nuggets we've come across bolster rave reviews to match its healthier ingredients, that isn't the case with Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken Nuggets. In fact, the reviews on Walmart's website are downright awful. At of the time of publication, consumers had qualms about the nuggets, with "nasty," "awful," and "tasteless" as common adjectives used to describe them. So, though these all-natural and high-quality ingredient nuggets seem like a major deal at their $0.20 per ounce price point, be sure to use caution — Tyson Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken Nuggets seem to have struck a nerve with customers.
Methodology
The frozen chicken nuggets selected for this article were ranked on the basis of ingredient purity. Certain ingredients, like soybean oil, aren't preferable but are also expected, and thus, the use of this ingredient did not automatically designate a frozen chicken nugget selection as a low-quality grab.
With that said, selections that contained several additives were deemed low quality, especially when pitted against those that had none. Other factors, like customer reviews and pricing, were also mentioned to help further inform your future frozen chicken nugget purchase. We hope you found this information practical and useful.