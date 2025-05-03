The Upscale Oil Both Guy Fieri And Gordon Ramsay Think Is Overused

Objectively speaking, Guy Fieri and Gordon Ramsay have a lot in common: They're both chefs with long, lucrative careers as TV personalities, and they're both absolute fountains of memes. But the two of them might as well be complete opposites in bearing. Ramsay's persona is that of a surly, bellowing taskmaster, a Michelin-starred martinet who treats the kitchen like an active war zone. (It's an attitude he inherited from his mentors, including Joël Robuchon, the chef with the most Michelin stars in history.) Fieri, meanwhile, is the blinged-out, spiky-haired Mayor of Flavortown, a man whose bombastic demeanor and sartorial choices keep the good times rolling despite the occasional scathing review from Anthony Bourdain. So when these two agree on something, like their mutual distaste for the misuse of truffle oil, it's worth a listen.

Ramsay, as usual, did not mince his words when a "MasterChef" contestant used white truffle oil in the first episode of Season Two, describing it as "one of the most pungent, ridiculous ingredients ever known to [a] chef." Fieri was somewhat more diplomatic, but he still made his opinion known to EatingWell. "Just because you have a bottle of it doesn't mean you need to use all of it," he said. "It's kind of like free perfume at the Macy's counter. Don't put it all on!"