Easily Bulk Up Boring Canned Soup With Another Comfort Food

Ravioli doesn't just make canned soup more filling, it makes it more fun to eat. There's something about cutting into a tender pasta pillow for that creamy cheese or seasoned meat filling, that gives canned soup an edge. Instead of slurping on a thin broth dotted with limp veggies, you're digging into something that actually satisfies. It's comfort food fusion in the best possible way.

Since it's so versatile, you can toss the ravioli straight into the soup while it's heating (if it's the refrigerated or frozen kind), or cook it separately and stir it in right before serving. Either way, it soaks up just enough of the broth to take on the soup's flavor without falling apart. Cheese ravioli is a solid all-purpose choice, as it plays well with tomato-based soups, veggie broths, and even creamy chowders. Meat-filled varieties turn a light soup into a stick-to-your-ribs dinner. You can even try spinach or mushroom-stuffed ravioli if you're after something a little more elevated.

But this isn't just about volume; It's about turning a ho-hum bowl into a genuine pleasure to eat. A splash of hot sauce, some cracked pepper, or a sprinkle of parmesan on top takes it even further, with minimal effort. And since you're working with pantry and fridge staples, it's the kind of upgrade you can always keep in your back pocket.