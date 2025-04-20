Easily Bulk Up Boring Canned Soup With Another Comfort Food
Though we can argue all day about which canned soup is the best canned soup, any can of soup is the MVP of lazy weeknights. It's shelf-stable, quick to heat, and endlessly convenient. But truthfully speaking, it's also kind of boring. Even the "hearty" varieties often come with suspiciously soft noodles, a few pieces of potato that taste like water, and a broth that's more salty than flavorful. It'll do in a pinch, but it's not the kind of meal you look forward to. Luckily, canned soup gets an instant upgrade with an unexpected ingredient like salad dressing. Or, even better, you can just add ravioli.
Yes, ravioli. That comforting little pasta pocket you usually drown in tomato sauce can do wonders for soup. No matter which variety you're working with, ravioli gives your canned soup a full-blown makeover. It bulks things up, adds texture, and makes it feel like you put a whole lot more effort into dinner than you actually did. It's a warm, filling, low-effort upgrade that'll leave you wondering why you didn't think of it sooner.
Why ravioli is the ultimate soup glow-up
Ravioli doesn't just make canned soup more filling, it makes it more fun to eat. There's something about cutting into a tender pasta pillow for that creamy cheese or seasoned meat filling, that gives canned soup an edge. Instead of slurping on a thin broth dotted with limp veggies, you're digging into something that actually satisfies. It's comfort food fusion in the best possible way.
Since it's so versatile, you can toss the ravioli straight into the soup while it's heating (if it's the refrigerated or frozen kind), or cook it separately and stir it in right before serving. Either way, it soaks up just enough of the broth to take on the soup's flavor without falling apart. Cheese ravioli is a solid all-purpose choice, as it plays well with tomato-based soups, veggie broths, and even creamy chowders. Meat-filled varieties turn a light soup into a stick-to-your-ribs dinner. You can even try spinach or mushroom-stuffed ravioli if you're after something a little more elevated.
But this isn't just about volume; It's about turning a ho-hum bowl into a genuine pleasure to eat. A splash of hot sauce, some cracked pepper, or a sprinkle of parmesan on top takes it even further, with minimal effort. And since you're working with pantry and fridge staples, it's the kind of upgrade you can always keep in your back pocket.
Easily customize your comfort food fusion
One of the best things about this hack is how easy it is to customize. A simple three-ingredient tomato soup packed with cheese ravioli is basically a shortcut to lasagna in a bowl. Chicken noodle soup with mini meat ravioli becomes an Italian wedding-style stew. Toss some mushroom ravioli into a can of creamy potato soup and suddenly you're dining on a dish that feels like it came from a café rather than your pantry.
This trick is also a great move when you're feeding a group because it's easy to scale up. All you need to do is keep a few cans of soup and a pack of ravioli in the fridge or freezer, and you've got an easy, filling meal for unexpected guests or hungry teenagers. Plus, it's budget-friendly. A $1.50 can of soup and a few dollars' worth of ravioli come together to taste way more expensive than they'd be on their own. This method also works wonders for leftovers. If you have half a can of soup left from lunch, add a handful of ravioli and call it dinner. It's the ultimate "make something out of nothing" strategy for busy nights, empty fridges, or those moments when you want something comforting without starting from scratch.