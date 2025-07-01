The Sparkling Water Brand That Deserves A Spot In Your Fridge

The sparkling water market seems to keep getting bigger. With more and more brands vying for our attention, many people are left wondering how to navigate the world of bubbly water. At The Takeout, we love a good taste test challenge, and so one of our thirsty rankers set out to judge seven popular brands of seltzers and sparkling waters. Each brand was pure, with no added flavorings or essences. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tastiest sparkling water was also the oldest brand of the bunch: Perrier.

Fancy, French, and priced higher than many other options, Perrier is one of the original brands of bubbly H2O. (As the history of sparkling water goes, Schweppe's is technically the oldest brand that is still on the market, but it wasn't part of our tasting panel.) "Its minerals and CO2 strike a balance between tannic and thirst quenching," our taster said of the flavor.

Perrier is naturally sourced mineral water, meaning it gets its carbon dioxide (which makes it bubbly) and mineral content from the earth. Water that filters up to the surface naturally would be carbonated, but Perrier actually captures the mineral water and gas separately. The two are then combined in the factory to create a consistent product. Not that this necessarily means a water with naturally sourced carbon dioxide is universally superior. For example, Aldi's Pur Aqua Belle Vie brand (not naturally sourced) got our taster's number two spot, while San Pellegrino (naturally sourced) came in third place.

While stocking Perrier may not be the most economical choice for everyone, it certainly is the brand that gives you some of the most refreshing, bright, and tasty sparkling water you can buy. When you want to treat yourself, it's worth the splurge.