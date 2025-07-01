The Sparkling Water Brand That Deserves A Spot In Your Fridge
The sparkling water market seems to keep getting bigger. With more and more brands vying for our attention, many people are left wondering how to navigate the world of bubbly water. At The Takeout, we love a good taste test challenge, and so one of our thirsty rankers set out to judge seven popular brands of seltzers and sparkling waters. Each brand was pure, with no added flavorings or essences. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tastiest sparkling water was also the oldest brand of the bunch: Perrier.
Fancy, French, and priced higher than many other options, Perrier is one of the original brands of bubbly H2O. (As the history of sparkling water goes, Schweppe's is technically the oldest brand that is still on the market, but it wasn't part of our tasting panel.) "Its minerals and CO2 strike a balance between tannic and thirst quenching," our taster said of the flavor.
Perrier is naturally sourced mineral water, meaning it gets its carbon dioxide (which makes it bubbly) and mineral content from the earth. Water that filters up to the surface naturally would be carbonated, but Perrier actually captures the mineral water and gas separately. The two are then combined in the factory to create a consistent product. Not that this necessarily means a water with naturally sourced carbon dioxide is universally superior. For example, Aldi's Pur Aqua Belle Vie brand (not naturally sourced) got our taster's number two spot, while San Pellegrino (naturally sourced) came in third place.
While stocking Perrier may not be the most economical choice for everyone, it certainly is the brand that gives you some of the most refreshing, bright, and tasty sparkling water you can buy. When you want to treat yourself, it's worth the splurge.
How to use Perrier sparkling water
Naturally, the best way you can enjoy Perrier is to drink it. Interestingly enough, there is science to back up why many people love sparkling drinks. I really enjoy cold bubbly water with a simple squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, but you can also flavor it with all kinds of syrups, extracts, and essences. It's one of two ingredients in Italian soda, a refreshing Italian-American drink that's perfect for summer. Sparkling water like Perrier is also a great choice when you're making mocktails because it adds texture and interest to drinks that don't have alcohol.
Outside of sipping seltzer water, you can use it in many other delicious ways. When you add it to meat marinades, it helps tenderize the protein and enhances any other seasonings you use for flavor. It's a great addition to frying batter as well, especially for fish and vegetable tempura. The bubbles make the batter light so that it crisps up beautifully when fried. It gives similar lightness and airiness to pancake batters and bread dough. And if you like fluffy, light scrambled eggs, adding a bit of sparkling water is a much better choice than still water or milk.