The 2-Ingredient Italian-American Drink That's Perfect For Summer

It couldn't be easier to make a refreshing glass of Italian soda. In a glass filled with lots of ice, pour in your preferred choice of flavored syrup. You'll want about an ounce of syrup per cup of sparkling water, though you can certainly add more or less to adjust the sweetness to your tastes. Pour cold soda water (or seltzer or club soda) into the glass and stir with a spoon or straw.

The very first Torani flavors were anise, grenadine, lemon, orgeat, and tamarind, but fruity flavors tend to be quite popular these days — think raspberry, cherry, green apple, or pineapple. For a creamy spin, try Italian cream soda, which is still refreshing but hits more of a dessert nerve. For this version, add a splash of heavy cream or half-and-half to your glass, along with the other ingredients. You can also use coconut cream or a plant-based milk instead.

Don't forget to garnish your Italian soda with fruit that mimics the fruity syrup you're using or simply include a neon red maraschino cherry or wedge of citrus. While fruit syrups may be the natural choices for making Italian sodas, you really can use whatever flavors you love. Lavender, vanilla, hibiscus, almond, and elderflower are very tasty, too. You can also combine flavors to make unique combinations. Pineapple and coconut, cherry and lime, strawberry and rose, peach and almond, raspberry and pistachio, and orange and vanilla could all become your favorite summertime sippers.