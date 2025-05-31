The 2-Ingredient Italian-American Drink That's Perfect For Summer
The summer season calls for time under the sun, relaxing with friends and family, food cooked on the grill, and, of course, cold drinks. And if you haven't discovered Italian soda yet, it's time you tried this refreshing beverage that Americans have been sipping for a century. Italian soda comes together with just two ingredients: soda water and flavored syrup. When combined and served over ice, it's a delicious, fizzy thirst quencher that's perfect when you're not in the mood for plain water, canned soda, or alcohol.
Like several other Italian-American items that aren't from Italy at all, Italian soda's roots began in the United States in the 1920s. Ezilda and Rinaldo Torre lived in the North Beach area of San Francisco, a district that was home to many Italian immigrants like themselves. Taking note of the city's (and country's, for that matter) increasing number of soda fountains, the Torres developed their own flavored syrups, which they mixed with soda water to create what would become known as Italian soda. They would ultimately create a company called Torani, which continues to make dozens of flavors of syrups that are often used for sodas, cocktails, and coffee drinks.
How to make Italian soda
It couldn't be easier to make a refreshing glass of Italian soda. In a glass filled with lots of ice, pour in your preferred choice of flavored syrup. You'll want about an ounce of syrup per cup of sparkling water, though you can certainly add more or less to adjust the sweetness to your tastes. Pour cold soda water (or seltzer or club soda) into the glass and stir with a spoon or straw.
The very first Torani flavors were anise, grenadine, lemon, orgeat, and tamarind, but fruity flavors tend to be quite popular these days — think raspberry, cherry, green apple, or pineapple. For a creamy spin, try Italian cream soda, which is still refreshing but hits more of a dessert nerve. For this version, add a splash of heavy cream or half-and-half to your glass, along with the other ingredients. You can also use coconut cream or a plant-based milk instead.
Don't forget to garnish your Italian soda with fruit that mimics the fruity syrup you're using or simply include a neon red maraschino cherry or wedge of citrus. While fruit syrups may be the natural choices for making Italian sodas, you really can use whatever flavors you love. Lavender, vanilla, hibiscus, almond, and elderflower are very tasty, too. You can also combine flavors to make unique combinations. Pineapple and coconut, cherry and lime, strawberry and rose, peach and almond, raspberry and pistachio, and orange and vanilla could all become your favorite summertime sippers.