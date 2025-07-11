Can You Get Beef Tallow At Any Grocery Store?
Some dietitians have urged us to avoid animal fats like beef tallow. The logic? They're high in saturated fats, one of the most demonized parts of modern nutrition science. But while decades of research have linked saturated fats to heart disease, some experts are reassessing. Animal fats contain nutrients that help our brains, and recent studies suggest that the risks involved aren't as serious as previously thought.
Whether or not tallow is good for you, fans agree that it's great for your taste buds. Personally, I haven't tried tallow, but I'm not afraid to reach for bacon grease if it works for a recipe. I don't care if it's good for me. I'm just following the advice of a new wave of nutritionists who argue that foods you enjoy are key to a healthy diet. That means embracing foods which dietitians have historically urged people to avoid — including animal fats. The key? Avoiding excess and balancing fats with other nutrients.
New York-based chef, registered dietitian, and author Abbie Gellman follows that philosophy. Gellman is all about balance. On her Instagram account she encourages followers to eat fruits and veggies while reminding them that fats are part of a healthy diet. She still stocks her pantry with olive oil, but Gellman enjoys tallow, too.
Gellman isn't alone. Beef tallow is trending hard. Still, for many folks it's a novelty. If you're interested in trying it yourself, where do you get beef tallow? Is it available in stores? Is store-bought tallow worth the price, or should you render your own?
The pros and cons of store-bought beef tallow
Rendering tallow can be a challenge, so Gellman sees store-bought tallow as a quick and easy alternative. "Good quality tallow is readily available to buy, which is much easier to do," Gellman told The Takeout. "So there is no reason not to purchase it if that is preferred."
That said, beef tallow hasn't fully hit the mainstream. Some retailers, like Target and Walmart, carry tallow, but it's not available in every grocery store. You might need to stray from your standard grocery beat to find it. My local Kroger doesn't carry beef tallow, but you can snag a jar while searching for lumber and lawnmowers since Ace Hardware sells the fashionable fat.
Specialty grocery stores are more likely to carry beef tallow, but you might be able to find it at farmer's markets, too. Even if your go-to grocers have tallow in stock, the price may give you pause. At Target, an 11-ounce jar sells for $14. By contrast, an average 16-ounce pack of butter costs $5.95.
If store-bought tallow is too scarce — or too expensive — you can render your own. Admittedly, rendering tallow is a time-consuming process. It involves cooking fatty beef trimmings over low heat until the chunks have broken down into liquid. Rendering fat can take hours, but it's hands-off if you use a slow cooker. You don't need to worry about it going bad, either. Once you've rendered the fat, the tallow will last for about a year.
What should you do with beef tallow?
The biggest benefit of store-bought tallow? You can use all that time you save rendering for cooking. "You can use tallow as the fat in a skillet when sauteing vegetables like peppers and onions or cooking animal protein like fried eggs, steak, burgers, and chicken," Gellman explains. She says it's good for roasting, too. "Toss root vegetables with some tallow, salt, and pepper and roast them in the oven at 425 or 450 degrees Fahrenheit until they are caramelized and golden brown."
One unexpected use for tallow? Baked goods. Sweet and savory combos featuring bacon or lard (aka rendered pig fat) are a well-trod trend. Gellman says that tallow can complement cookies and cakes, too. "I like adding savory twists to sweet baked goods like tallow or bacon fat to chocolate chip cookies or other sweet treats," she explains.
And, of course, you can't forget the classics. Traditionally, beef tallow has been a go-to fat for fast food fries. While McDonald's ditched tallow in the '90s, some restaurant chains still use tallow for fries. If you can't get enough of the fries from Outback Steakhouse or Smashburger, tallow might be worth a try. Try a shallow fry and re-use the tallow once you're done; it'll help you save on the high-priced fat.