Can You Get Beef Tallow At Any Grocery Store?

Some dietitians have urged us to avoid animal fats like beef tallow. The logic? They're high in saturated fats, one of the most demonized parts of modern nutrition science. But while decades of research have linked saturated fats to heart disease, some experts are reassessing. Animal fats contain nutrients that help our brains, and recent studies suggest that the risks involved aren't as serious as previously thought.

Whether or not tallow is good for you, fans agree that it's great for your taste buds. Personally, I haven't tried tallow, but I'm not afraid to reach for bacon grease if it works for a recipe. I don't care if it's good for me. I'm just following the advice of a new wave of nutritionists who argue that foods you enjoy are key to a healthy diet. That means embracing foods which dietitians have historically urged people to avoid — including animal fats. The key? Avoiding excess and balancing fats with other nutrients.

New York-based chef, registered dietitian, and author Abbie Gellman follows that philosophy. Gellman is all about balance. On her Instagram account she encourages followers to eat fruits and veggies while reminding them that fats are part of a healthy diet. She still stocks her pantry with olive oil, but Gellman enjoys tallow, too.

Gellman isn't alone. Beef tallow is trending hard. Still, for many folks it's a novelty. If you're interested in trying it yourself, where do you get beef tallow? Is it available in stores? Is store-bought tallow worth the price, or should you render your own?