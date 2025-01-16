Lard Vs Tallow: What's The Difference And When Should You Use Each?

Olive oil gets all the praise, but there are dozens of oils that deserve ample use in your kitchen. While most of these oils are plant-based coming in the form of vegetable, soy, corn, coconut, and avocado (among others); a few animal fats really shine when used for cooking.

I am partial to schmaltz myself, which is the Yiddish name for chicken fat, but it's more likely you would come across lard or tallow more regularly in day to day life. The similarities that exist between lard and tallow (also referred to as pig fat and beef fat, respectively) make it so they can sometimes be used interchangeably — when used as a lubricant for baked dishes or to coat a sauté pan, for example. But both lard and tallow have their own unique qualities that make them good for specific use-cases, which means you can't always switch them out with one another.