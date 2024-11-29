Your Pie Crust Has Been Begging For A Lard Incorporation

We all want our holiday pies to have the flakiest crust possible. But achieving that seems tricky even after you've followed every rule in the book, like using cold ingredients and not overworking the dough. Well, according to Ana De Sa Martins, executive pastry chef at Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach, your dough may be lacking a key ingredient: lard. While this fat is certainly a wildcard when it comes to pie crust, it enhances the texture.

De Sa Martins explained the difference between an all-butter pie dough and one made with lard. "Butter is more flavorful but more difficult to work with because of its lower melting point," she told The Takeout. "Lard is almost tasteless but makes super tender and flaky doughs." Since each fat has its pros and cons, she recommends combining the two in the dough for the ultimate pie crust.

When using two kinds of fat in a pie crust, we suggest a 3:2 ratio of butter to secondary fat (which is lard, in this case). This ratio is key for a flavorful and tender crust that complements your pumpkin, pecan, or apple pie filling. Beyond producing a flaky crust, lard can make forming the dough easier as well.