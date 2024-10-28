8 Tips For Making The Perfect Homemade Apple Filling For Your Fall Desserts, According To Pastry Chefs

Fall is finally upon us, and there is no better way to commemorate the new season than with apple desserts. From apple crisp to apple cobbler to apple pie, there is no end to the ways you can use your favorite apples in the sweet treats you make this autumn. Plus, apple-based desserts are popular for people of all ages, so they are perfect for satisfying your parents or your kids, and they work for a casual dinner as well as a more proper Thanksgiving meal.

The key to getting your apple desserts right is focusing most of your energy on the filling, considering factors like thickness, spice level, and sweetness. If you have never made an apple filling before, or even if you have and need a refresher, this article will give you the top eight tips for perfecting an apple filling you can use in any of your desserts this season. We spoke to Raymie Fuentes, the pastry chef at Bouchon Bakery, and Paty Zamarripa, the pastry chef from Hotel Chelsea, to get the inside scoop on what chefs think are the most important things to do while making your apple filling. Here's what they said.