How To Roll Out Pie Dough Without Making A Huge Mess

A homemade pie crust is a daunting feat. Instead, many home bakers flock to the refrigerator aisle and reach for pre-made pie dough to avoid the hassle of making their own. However, preparing a perfect homemade pie crust is easier than you may think. Jerrelle Guy, a food blogger and author of "Black Girl Baking," gave us her tips on how to roll pie dough in a clean and easy way.

Guy said that to prevent the dough from sticking to a rolling surface while rolling it out, you should put the dough between sheets of parchment or wax paper. "It's foolproof — nothing sticks to the counter or the rolling pin, and cleanup is easy," she told The Takeout. Another benefit to this method is that, if the dough begins to get warm and gummy, you can transfer it into the fridge or freezer easily. Then, as the dough becomes firm again, you can start right where you left off.

Keeping the dough between two sheets of parchment or wax paper also makes putting the pie dough into the dish easier. "Just peel off the top paper and flip it into the pie dish, no risk of tearing the dough by transferring it onto a rolling pin first," Guy said.