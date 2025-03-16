How Long Does Beef Tallow Last?

A lot of people are beginning to take a long, hard look at beef tallow, a type of rendered beef fat. Prepared beef tallow that you buy in the store can be expensive, so consumers naturally want to get as much use out of the product as possible. That means letting none of it go to waste. Steep price points have even inspired some people to make beef tallow at home, which is not difficult. Because most animal products are highly perishable, you may wonder what the expiration date is on that precious container of beef fat. It turns out, it lasts for quite some time.

As long as it's kept at room temperature in a secure, airtight container, away from direct sunlight, beef tallow is incredibly shelf-stable and will stay fresh for around one year. Of course, if you choose to store it in the freezer, it will last much longer. The freezer is a good place to store tallow if you only use it every once in a while. You'll need to bring the fat to room temperature though to spoon it out.

What's more is that you can actually reuse beef tallow, extending its life even further. As long as you strain the used tallow through a cheesecloth to filter out any leftover bits of food, you can use it again for frying or roasting. For example, if you use tallow to fry crispy potatoes, you can reuse it again the same way.