How To Make The Signature Indent In Thumbprint Cookies
Thumbprint cookies are a holiday staple. Although a traditional thumbprint cookie calls for a jam or preserves (not to be confused with jellies and marmalades), we like this variation that includes chocolate ganache to take your cookies to a rich new level. Regardless of your filling, the most important part about a thumbprint cookie is the area that holds said filling — the hollow dent in the middle. Most people use their thumb to make it but it's not a hard-and-fast rule.
In fact, your kitchen has tons of other fail-proof items that will create the perfect depression to hold jams, preserves, peanut butter cups, or whatever other fillings you have on hand — without ever having to press your thumb into a single cookie. These tools keep your hands (and cookie dough) clean while speeding up the process of making several batches in a row. Grab a measuring spoon, mini tart tamper, or a wooden spoon to replicate the iconic indent with your next round of thumbprint cookies.
Use common kitchen tools to press thumbprint cookies
For a perfectly circular, fairly deep indentation in your thumbprint cookies, try using a rounded teaspoon or a half-teaspoon measuring spoon. The measuring spoons provide sturdy cookie walls and a more even depth for your filling of choice.
If you're concerned about ensuring equal-sized indents in each and every cookie, try using a mini tart tamper. This tool will give each cookie the same rounded well to drop in spoonfuls of jam without having to worry about disproportionate ratios. Either side of a melon baller would work if your goal is to maintain a uniform indent size.
Another option is to build a slightly wider or slightly shallow space in your cookies. You can do this using the flat end of a wooden spoon or the bottom of a shot glass. You likely have one (or both) items in your kitchen, and each will produce an effect that's similar to a real thumbprint.