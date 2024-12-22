How To Make The Signature Indent In Thumbprint Cookies

Thumbprint cookies are a holiday staple. Although a traditional thumbprint cookie calls for a jam or preserves (not to be confused with jellies and marmalades), we like this variation that includes chocolate ganache to take your cookies to a rich new level. Regardless of your filling, the most important part about a thumbprint cookie is the area that holds said filling — the hollow dent in the middle. Most people use their thumb to make it but it's not a hard-and-fast rule.

In fact, your kitchen has tons of other fail-proof items that will create the perfect depression to hold jams, preserves, peanut butter cups, or whatever other fillings you have on hand — without ever having to press your thumb into a single cookie. These tools keep your hands (and cookie dough) clean while speeding up the process of making several batches in a row. Grab a measuring spoon, mini tart tamper, or a wooden spoon to replicate the iconic indent with your next round of thumbprint cookies.