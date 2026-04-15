What Everyday Essentials Really Cost At Walmart, Aldi, Target, And Costco In 2026

Paying for groceries has become a major source of anxiety for the average American. According to LendingTree, the vast majority of shoppers have altered their buying habits due to cost, since about 60% regularly worry about how much they spend at the supermarket. One of the approaches being adopted by strained consumers has been to quit buying splurge items in order to afford the essentials and everyday food needs.

But, what is the current state of the everyday essential? How much can even these set you back, especially at the biggest, most commonplace grocery retailers around? Four of them — Walmart, Aldi, Target, and Costco — make up close to 40 percent of their industry's market share (with Walmart admittedly leading the way by a large margin, at 20%, on its own). Many of us are getting our basic necessities from one of these giant chains.

We've done a bit of research, and, although prices will vary in different markets around the country (and can always fluctuate), these seem to be the going rates at said quartet of stores, in and around the New York City area, for staple items like eggs, rice, bananas, butter, yogurt, and more. Some may surprise you. Some may depress you. Some may give you hope. Some may send you off the grid.