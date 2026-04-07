The Olive Oil Aging Myth You Need To Stop Believing

There have always been food myths circulating the globe that some folks believe with the utmost certainty. Sometimes they are presented as time-honored wisdom passed down for generations, while other times some yahoo on TikTok is clamoring for clicks. Either way, it doesn't make them any less false. One popular myth is that, like an expensive, sea-aged bourbon or a fine wine, olive oil gets better the longer you have it in your kitchen. Let's just put this one to bed right away: In no way, shape, or form does aging olive oil improve its quality.

Quite the contrary, as it happens. Olive oil has a fairly definitive shelf life, so letting it sit around for years essentially guarantees that when you finally want to use it, it will be rancid. That doesn't necessarily mean it'll be inedible, but it will be displaying telltale signs that it's gone bad. A musty smell and a weaker flavor are all you'll get from aging olive oil.

Like many foods, olive oil will oxidize as it sits in your pantry. That exposure to oxygen degrades the quality over time, meaning instead of getting better it does the exact opposite. It makes sense that someone who buys olive oil in bulk might want to believe it improves with age, but that's just not the case.