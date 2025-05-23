The Expensive Bourbon That's Aged At Sea

The rules for bourbon, a liquor often made in Kentucky, are a little more strict than the rules for whiskey: It has to be made in the United States, it has to be made of at least 51% corn mash, and it has to be stored in a white oak barrel that hasn't been used to hold other spirits. But there is still plenty of room to futz around and make something truly interesting, which leads us to Jefferson's Ocean Aged At Sea Bourbon: a pricey liquor that is, as the name suggests, aged on the high seas. Does that make it a good drink? That depends on who you ask, but it certainly makes it an interesting one.

Jefferson's is a bourbon distillery founded — where else? — in Louisville, Kentucky, by one Trey Zoeller. According to the company website, one of Zoeller's ancestors was arrested in 1799 for making moonshine, which is as good a sign as any that making liquor runs in his blood. (Back in the day, of course, North Carolina was the bourbon capital of America.) But where he and his great-great-great (with five more "great"s) grandmother differ is that Jefferson's has a habit of using unusual methods to make their products. Case in point: Aged At Sea Bourbon.

While bourbon has to be made in America, there's no rule that says it can't be aged elsewhere. So what Jefferson's does is load barrels of their bourbon onto a ship and send it all across the globe, letting it age as it goes. The idea is that the motion of the ocean causes more interaction between the bourbon and the barrel, while the wildly varying climates the ship sails through give the bourbon a character all its own.