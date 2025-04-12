Can You Freeze Olive Oil, And Should You?

Olive oil is among my favorite products; it's super versatile — you can use it for hair, skin, and, obviously, food. It's one of those staples that usually just sits out on your counter, but if you don't use it in a timely manner (especially the good stuff), it can go rancid. And once that happens, you'll taste it in your food. The flavor gets bitter or sour, the smell is strong and off-putting, and it definitely doesn't add that smooth, rich note you want from a robust olive oil. That's why some folks freeze it, especially in small portions. It's not about making it last forever, but it does give you a way to hold onto the quality if you're not burning through a bottle quickly.

Freezing olive oil isn't like freezing water, as it doesn't get rock solid. It thickens and turns cloudy when cold and eventually firms up like butter. You can use that to your advantage. One of the best ways to freeze it is by pouring it into an ice cube tray. Once frozen, pop the cubes into a freezer bag. That way, when you need a spoonful of oil to saute something or start a sauce, it's ready to go. It works well and keeps your olive oil from going to waste. Before freezing, you can also incorporate ingredients like fresh or dried herbs, garlic, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, or red pepper flakes to infuse the olive oil cubes.