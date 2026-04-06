Here's The Best Type Of Apple For An On-The-Go Snack, According To A Farmer

While any type of apple can be eaten as an on-the-go snack, some are more enjoyable for snacking than baking and cooking, according to Amy Nassisi, one of the Curran Apple Orchard "Apple Ladies." Though she notes apple preference is very personal, Gala or Honeycrisp apples are her go-to for snacking. "They are the perfect combination of sweet and crisp for me," says Nassisi. And you don't have to be an apple lover to agree. After all, who wants to eat a flavorless, mushy apple?

Many apple varieties also share the same sweet, crisp, and incredibly juicy qualities, like Jonathan and SweeTango apples, but they're seasonal. You can find Gala and Honeycrisp varieties year-round at most grocery stores and sometimes at farmers markets, depending on where you live, making them an accessible option anytime. Another benefit is that Gala apples are typically reasonably priced between $1.29 to $2.99 per lb. Honeycrisp apples, however, have historically been known as a bougie apple. Though in past years Honeycrisp were getting cheaper, currently, they range between $1.99 and $3.10.

The size of these apples also makes them a favorite for snacking. Galas are a small to medium-sized apple, which is just the right size for most people to hold in one hand while multitasking. The size also feels like less of a commitment for a quick snack. However, an apple on the larger side as a snack is also an upside to Honeycrisp, as they typically run medium to large. Some people may want a larger apple to feel satisfied, and whether or not it fits perfectly in their hand doesn't make a difference.