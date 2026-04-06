Here's The Best Type Of Apple For An On-The-Go Snack, According To A Farmer
While any type of apple can be eaten as an on-the-go snack, some are more enjoyable for snacking than baking and cooking, according to Amy Nassisi, one of the Curran Apple Orchard "Apple Ladies." Though she notes apple preference is very personal, Gala or Honeycrisp apples are her go-to for snacking. "They are the perfect combination of sweet and crisp for me," says Nassisi. And you don't have to be an apple lover to agree. After all, who wants to eat a flavorless, mushy apple?
Many apple varieties also share the same sweet, crisp, and incredibly juicy qualities, like Jonathan and SweeTango apples, but they're seasonal. You can find Gala and Honeycrisp varieties year-round at most grocery stores and sometimes at farmers markets, depending on where you live, making them an accessible option anytime. Another benefit is that Gala apples are typically reasonably priced between $1.29 to $2.99 per lb. Honeycrisp apples, however, have historically been known as a bougie apple. Though in past years Honeycrisp were getting cheaper, currently, they range between $1.99 and $3.10.
The size of these apples also makes them a favorite for snacking. Galas are a small to medium-sized apple, which is just the right size for most people to hold in one hand while multitasking. The size also feels like less of a commitment for a quick snack. However, an apple on the larger side as a snack is also an upside to Honeycrisp, as they typically run medium to large. Some people may want a larger apple to feel satisfied, and whether or not it fits perfectly in their hand doesn't make a difference.
Apples for snacking, apples for everything else
"Some people love a tart green apple, like a Granny Smith," Amy Nassisi acknowledges, noting that it's a classic pairing with peanut butter as a snack. This is also the apple you'll want to grab for baking. "Their tartness complements the sugar in desserts. This is why Granny Smiths are so popular for apple pie," Nassisi says. Meanwhile, apples milder in flavor and softer in texture, such as McIntosh, Red Delicious, or Golden Delicious — an apple rarely seen in the grocery store nowadays — may not have that sweet crisp bite you'd find in a Gala or Honeycrisp apple. These apple varieties are commonly used to make apple cider instead of snacking.
If you visit your local orchard to stock up on your apples, Nassisi cautions that your big, freshly picked bushel will ripen faster than commercial apples because they haven't been cold-stored or treated for extended shelf life, like many grocery store apples have. Therefore, if you're not able to snack on them before they over-ripen, you can still get the most out of the apples by using them for apple sauce, syrups, or pies — choosing based on their flavor and texture to determine the best ways to bake or cook with any variety of apple.
As the saying goes, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" — but it's a lot easier to keep that promise when the apple is flavorful, and actually something you look forward to snacking on, whether on the go or at home.