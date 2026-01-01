This Could Be Why You Rarely See Golden Delicious Apples In Grocery Stores

Many associate apples with the image of Red Delicious or Granny Smith apples, but there are well over 7,500 distinct apple cultivars. A group devoted to finding lost apple varieties actually rediscovered at least 10 apple varieties once thought to be extinct. However, there are really only 25 varieties we use for commercial production, including Golden Delicious. Well, until lately, that is. Golden Delicious apples are harder and harder to find each year, leading many consumers to wonder: Where did they all go?

Golden Delicious apples are great cross-pollinators to use when growing Red Delicious apples. Apples have to be cross-pollinated to grow viable, edible fruit. Without that, they can grow malformed and often drop from the tree before ripeness. Given that Red Delicious sales are down, it would make sense apple growers have reduced their acreage of Red Delicious and thus its main cross pollinator, the Golden Delicious. A 2022 report by USApple shows that Golden and Red Delicious apples share the same downward sales trends year over year. Still, a more recent report from 2025 that declining sales have stabilized.

Perhaps one of the best explanations is the economic one as several new, high-demand varieties have hit the market. Back in the 1990s, these new varieties were cultivated and studied by companies and universities. Among these were Fuji, Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp, and Jazz — just to name a few. The market shifted, and suddenly old mainstays weren't able to keep up.