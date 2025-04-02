There Were Once 17,000 Apple Types In North America — Where Did They All Go?

Few foods are as culturally significant in the United States as a classic apple pie. This American staple that takes us straight back to childhood demonstrates just how important apples are in our culinary traditions. And it's not just pie — harvest season comes with a variety of delicious recipes to use up that apple-picking haul. But the truth is that the country's cuisine has changed dramatically over the past 150 years. Back in the mid-1800s, North America boasted around 17,000 different varieties of apples (Some reports say 15,000). But the continent now has an estimated 4,500 types, which means that we've lost almost 74% of all the apples that people once enjoyed.

So, what happened? When the food industry became industrialized, diversity simply wasn't profitable. Before being widely commercialized, apples were unpredictable. Seeds were different from their parent tree, which meant that if you were to bite into a wild apple, you were taking a chance on whether it would be sweet or sour. Most people got their apples from the woods, their own orchards, or local sellers, and different regions enjoyed varieties that were hard to find elsewhere. Agricultural giants, however, needed consistency across their products. What's more, produce had to be shipped long distances, which meant that sturdiness and durability took priority over taste. Eventually, only the varieties that fit these criteria survived this unnatural selection to make it into grocery stores.