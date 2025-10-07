15 Types Of Apples And The Best Ways To Cook With Them

Back in childhood, many of us thought there were just two apple varieties –– green and red. But now that we're adults, it can be a little overwhelming walking through the grocery store's produce aisle. Although thousands of apple types have disappeared, the U.S. currently grows more than 100 varieties, each with its own distinct flavor, texture, and varying levels of sweetness and acidity. From crisp Granny Smith to the sugary Fuji or Gala, every type has a culinary personality to celebrate.

Choosing the right apple to cook with is a bit different than picking the perfect one for snacking, as you'll need to know how it complements the other ingredients in the dish. Additionally, some are more heat-tolerant, while others work best in cold salads. If you want to get creative in the kitchen, you could even mix several types of apples in one dish to achieve a layered complexity of flavors and textures. We've broken down several varieties of apples and how to choose the ideal one for your recipes.