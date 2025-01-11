The Best Apples To Use For Homemade Hot Apple Cider

Apple cider is a quintessential holiday flavor sitting right up there with pumpkin spice. Whether you're adding it to your autumn mimosas or using it in a piping hot batch of apple cider doughnuts, there's no denying the potent fall power that this combination of spices and apples brings to the table. For some, the love of apple cider extends far beyond the fall season, too, which poses a bit of a problem. After all, you can buy apple cider just about anywhere in the chilly months, but it pulls off an immaculate disappearing act in spring and summer. What's a number one apple cider fan to do? Well, you can make your own apple cider without needing an apple press–how about them apples?

Homemade apple cider is easier to make than you might think, but the first and most important step is deciding what apples you're going to use. The good news is that you can use any apple, so don't worry about your apple-picking harvest going to waste. To lean into the sugary side of the drink, pick a sweeter apple like Fuji, Red Delicious, or Honeycrisp. If you want to cut down on sweetness, pick a tart or sweet-tart apple like Jazz, Sweetango or Sugarbee. Bonus tip: Choose apples low in tannins to avoid bitterness. You can even mix and match your apples to create a totally unique cider flavor. It's really all about customizing your cider to your personal palate.