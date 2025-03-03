The Rise And Fall Of Honeycrisp Apples

In one "Simpsons" episode, Nelson Muntz remarks after leaving a showing of the deeply bizarre and not particularly lunch-related film "Naked Lunch," "I can think of at least two things wrong with that title." Similarly, if you've had a Honeycrisp apple recently, you may have found at least two things wrong with its name: Namely, that it was neither particularly honey-like nor particularly crisp. False advertising is nothing new when it comes to naming apple cultivars — consider the Red Delicious, which is called "delicious" despite being as appetizing as a wad of wet newspaper — but it's particularly tragic when it comes to the Honeycrisp because, once upon a time, it lived up to its name. What changed? Well, they got too popular too quickly, leading growers to ignore a fatal flaw.

When the Honeycrisp was first developed by botanists at the University of Minnesota in 1983, most supermarkets sold hardy apples that were available all year — which usually meant the much-maligned Red Delicious, that was only recently overtaken by the Gala in terms of popularity. The Honeycrisp followed in the footsteps of the Granny Smith, one of the best apples for baking, that had recently been introduced to great success. But Honeycrisp had the added bonus of being sweet enough to match the tartness. And they were so crisp, too! Once they hit shelves, consumers couldn't get enough of them, and demand skyrocketed. But there turned out to be significant problems with both cultivation and storage.