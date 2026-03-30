Why You Must Choose Your Bread Wisely When Making A Tuna Melt

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When we're talking tuna melts, there are a million ways to upgrade the sandwich (from the mix-ins to the seasonings to the cheeses), but it's absolutely imperative not to overlook the bread. Andrew Zimmern, Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, activist, and co-author of "The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Recipes for a Sustainable Future," shared the key qualities to consider when selecting the best bread for a tuna melt.

"You want structure and deeper flavor," Zimmern told The Takeout. "Anything too soft or too precious is a liability. Wonder Bread-style loaves turn to paste when placed under heat and exposed to wet ingredients like mayo." A primary factor in any bread's stability is the thickness of the slices, and Zimmern had different recommendations depending on if you're going for a standard sandwich or open-faced melt.

"Think ¾- to 1-inch thick. An open-faced melt has no top slice to protect it, so the bread needs enough heft to act as both plate and sponge," he advised. A thin base will get soggy and quite literally fold under the pressure. If you're opting for a sandwich, Zimmern said ½-inch slices of bread are okay. "A closed sandwich already has structural support from both sides, so thinner slices crisp more evenly and let the filling and cheese stay the star instead of turning the whole thing into a bread-forward, damp, handheld meal," he explained. Lightly toasting the bread before assembling the sandwich is another way to ensure structural integrity, making the bread more resilient against moist ingredients such as mayonnaise and the fat from the melted cheese.