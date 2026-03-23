11 Mistakes You're Making With Your Tuna Melt

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Unless you have particularly strong, negative feelings about tuna (in which case, how dare you?), chances are likely that you've enjoyed the occasional tuna melt throughout your life. This is a classic comfort food that's so good, so perfectly homey, that even the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, calls it a go-to sandwich.

It's not always easy to find a tuna melt, though. While this is a diner-style sandwich with big Americana flair, it's not as popular as it maybe deserves to be. You might be able to snag it at your local greasy spoon, but otherwise you could be stuck making your tuna melt at home when the cravings hit. Luckily, making a pretty solid tuna melt from-scratch requires minimal ingredients and time, and is overall easy — so long as you avoid the most common pitfalls, of which, it turns out, there are plenty.

Don't worry, though. We're going to break down how you can avoid the most common tuna melt mistakes so that you and your tasty sandwich make it out of the kitchen unscathed. We spoke to a handful of certified experts to get their takes and tips. From picking the wrong ingredients to assembling your sandwich incorrectly, here's what you may be doing wrong and how to get it right.