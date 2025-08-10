Ina Garten's Go-To Comfort Sandwich Is A Certified Classic

You know how there are certain celebs you'd never dream of having anything in common with? For me, Ina Garten is one of those people. After all, she's built her career on endorsing recipes made with "good" ingredients, while I'm all about cooking on a shoestring budget (a frayed shoestring, at that). What do you know, though? It turns out that we have a favorite sandwich in common — we're both big fans of the tuna melt.

The tuna melt isn't Garten's only favorite sandwich, since she's claimed that a grilled cheese sandwich made with ham and gruyère ranks high on her list. She's also published numerous other sandwich recipes, which she's presumably quite fond of. Garten gives the classic chicken salad a twist with curry powder and mango. And, her secret to a great burger is to add raw eggs and either breadcrumbs or butter to the ground meat. Still, tuna melts are what she calls "one of my favorite comfort foods," according to one of her 2022 Instagram posts. She insists that if you make one according to her recipe, "I promise you'll feel better immediately!"