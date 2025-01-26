How Ina Garten Gives Classic Chicken Salad A Bright Twist

Chicken salad is a mainstay in American cuisine for a reason. It's hearty, filling, and packed with protein. Whether you use it as a sandwich filling, place it atop your favorite salad greens, or eat it right out of the deli container, chicken salad is incredibly versatile. It's also an economical way to use what's in your fridge. You can even make chicken salad out of leftover fried chicken. However, in the wrong hands, chicken salad can easily be a flavorless, mayonnaise-heavy dish.

While you'll find plenty of hacks online for creating a flavorful chicken salad, Ina Garten has a twist you may not have thought of. For delectable chicken salad, Garten adds two store-bought ingredients you may already have in your kitchen: curry powder and mango chutney. The result is an irresistible, sweet and savory chicken salad that's anything but bland.