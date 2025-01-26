How Ina Garten Gives Classic Chicken Salad A Bright Twist
Chicken salad is a mainstay in American cuisine for a reason. It's hearty, filling, and packed with protein. Whether you use it as a sandwich filling, place it atop your favorite salad greens, or eat it right out of the deli container, chicken salad is incredibly versatile. It's also an economical way to use what's in your fridge. You can even make chicken salad out of leftover fried chicken. However, in the wrong hands, chicken salad can easily be a flavorless, mayonnaise-heavy dish.
While you'll find plenty of hacks online for creating a flavorful chicken salad, Ina Garten has a twist you may not have thought of. For delectable chicken salad, Garten adds two store-bought ingredients you may already have in your kitchen: curry powder and mango chutney. The result is an irresistible, sweet and savory chicken salad that's anything but bland.
How to add Ina Garten's not-so-secret ingredients to your chicken salad
While Ina Garten admits in this YouTube video that she got sick of eating curried chicken salad in the 1980s, she understands why it was so popular. Simply put, it's delicious. The curry powder gives your chicken salad a warm spiciness that's perfectly balanced by the tangy fruitiness of the mango chutney. What's great about Garten's chicken salad hack is that it's super easy to pull off — all you need is some curry powder and mango chutney (also known as "Major Grey" chutney) from the grocery store.
To make the sauce, Garten combines a quarter cup of mango chutney, three heaping tablespoons of curry powder, one and a half cups of mayonnaise (you can lighten up chicken salad with a bit of yogurt), and one-third cup of white wine (she says you can also substitute vinegar). She adds one and a half teaspoons of salt to bring out the flavor before blending everything. The finished sauce can then be added to coarsely chopped chicken (and whatever vegetables, nuts, and dried fruits you like in your chicken salad) to create a sandwich filling that keeps people coming back for seconds.