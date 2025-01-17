The Party-Ready Twist Your Tuna Melt Needs
Canned tuna is a pantry staple that is versatile, snack-able, and can be used in so many creative ways. One of my favorite ways to use it is for tuna melts, which are savory, tangy, and creamy. There are many ways to punch up a tuna salad, such as adding fish sauce to deepen its taste profile. However, sometimes you just can't beat how delicious the cheese goes with tuna. These tuna sandwiches are a staple lunch or comfort food, but they can be served as a starter as well.
If you want an app that will entice and excite any group, look no further than the tuna melt nachos. They come together quickly, and you don't need a huge amount of time to prep, so it's a quick and easy appetizer you can pull together without stressing over it too much.
How to make tuna melt nachos
To whip up, first preheat your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, then put foil on your sheet and lay out the chips evenly. You can use any chip you want, but ensure it has enough surface area to put the ingredients on to achieve that perfect bite.
In a bowl, break your tuna up into small flakes. Add the celery, black pepper, mayonnaise and cayenne. Make sure you mix well! Cover and set aside. Once your oven is preheated, it's game time! Put a generous amount of tuna salad on each chip, a jalapeño slice, followed by a slice of tomato. Top with a good amount of cheese, and bake in the oven until the edges are golden brown and the cheese is melted — about 5 to 8 minutes or broil it until the cheese is melted or the edges are golden.
The next time you host a dinner party or game day lunch, craft these quick, easy, and punchy tuna melt nachos. It's a creative way of turning a classic into an enjoyable appetizer that will surely make the crowd go wild.