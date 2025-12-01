The Best Mayo To Use For Tuna Salad Probably Isn't The One In Your Fridge

At its core, tuna salad is a relatively straightforward dish that relies heavily on its two main ingredients -– canned tuna and mayo -– to create a rich and creamy texture and flavor. Here at The Takeout, we have an opinion on the best canned tuna brand, but the type of mayo used to bind everything together is equally important, if not more so. To discover which mayo would produce an outstanding tuna salad, we sought the advice of chef, author, award-winning filmmaker, and photographer, George Motz. At his restaurant, Hamburger America, he insists on using mayo with high fat content to deliver the ultimate flavor and perfect texture for tuna salad.

"We use actually extra heavy, which is what you find in restaurants," Motz said. "Hellman's is a great extra-heavy." Almost everybody is familiar with Hellman's, which would lead one to believe that upgrading tuna salad with a superior mayo is as simple as picking some up on your next trip to the grocery store. Sadly, it's not as simple as that. "You can't buy it in stores," Motz said. "Commercial grade ... is much different than the one you buy in stores, unfortunately." If you have the gumption, making your own mayo at home isn't all that difficult. You can also find extra-heavy mayo in some restaurant supply stores, but you'll likely end up walking away with a whole gallon of the condiment. However, Motz noted there is one product folks can find in supermarkets that would be an adequate substitute.