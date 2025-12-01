The Best Mayo To Use For Tuna Salad Probably Isn't The One In Your Fridge
At its core, tuna salad is a relatively straightforward dish that relies heavily on its two main ingredients -– canned tuna and mayo -– to create a rich and creamy texture and flavor. Here at The Takeout, we have an opinion on the best canned tuna brand, but the type of mayo used to bind everything together is equally important, if not more so. To discover which mayo would produce an outstanding tuna salad, we sought the advice of chef, author, award-winning filmmaker, and photographer, George Motz. At his restaurant, Hamburger America, he insists on using mayo with high fat content to deliver the ultimate flavor and perfect texture for tuna salad.
"We use actually extra heavy, which is what you find in restaurants," Motz said. "Hellman's is a great extra-heavy." Almost everybody is familiar with Hellman's, which would lead one to believe that upgrading tuna salad with a superior mayo is as simple as picking some up on your next trip to the grocery store. Sadly, it's not as simple as that. "You can't buy it in stores," Motz said. "Commercial grade ... is much different than the one you buy in stores, unfortunately." If you have the gumption, making your own mayo at home isn't all that difficult. You can also find extra-heavy mayo in some restaurant supply stores, but you'll likely end up walking away with a whole gallon of the condiment. However, Motz noted there is one product folks can find in supermarkets that would be an adequate substitute.
An alternative to extra-heavy mayo for tuna salad
Barring any mistakes that can result in watery tuna salad regardless of the type of mayo used, incorporating an extra-heavy mayo gives you the best chance at achieving an exemplary dish. Still, plenty of folks out there probably won't be excited about keeping an entire gallon of the stuff around. Fortunately, George Motz indicated that there is another type of mayo that will do the trick -– he even once considered using it at his eatery.
"We actually almost used Kewpie in the restaurant," Motz said. "I think there's more egg yolk. It makes it a little richer, for sure." It's true, genuine Japanese Kewpie is famous for boasting more flavor than traditional American mayo, due in part to its higher egg yolk content. However, not all Kewpie mayo is equal. American producers make varieties that include water, resulting in a less flavorful product than imported Japanese versions. Then you have Costco's take on Kewpie mayo, which is another concoction entirely.
Whichever mayo you choose, you can't go wrong in taking tuna salad to the next level with some simple additions. Everyone has an opinion on the best ingredient for upgrading tuna salad, but Motz prefers blending acidity with a touch of sweetness. He said his tuna salad has "A little bit of vinegar kick to it. We also add diced sweet pickles." But like any great recipe, each ingredient should balance with the others to create a cohesive dish. "Vinegar, but sweet, and also just enough mayo to make it so it comes together as a salad," Motz said.