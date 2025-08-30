The Tuna Salad Upgrade That Will Change The Way You Make It Forever

Tuna salad continues to be a popular sandwich filling, and fans get creative in altering the base recipe in order to craft new and exciting sandwiches. If you're a tuna purist, avert thine eyes; we're about to dive into one of the best ways to punch up tuna salad with just one ingredient. It's a spicy little veggie that you may already love on your pizzas or in your salads: pepperoncini.

Pepperoncini on its own doesn't have a huge amount of heat, nor is it overwhelming in its flavor profile. It has a nice vinegared tang thanks to being pickled, and the heat is mild and pleasant (as long as you aren't totally adverse to spice, that is). It's easy to add to your tuna salad, too, since you don't really have to change any part of your favorite recipe. Just cut the top off a few pickled, whole pepperoncini; scoop out the seeds; dice the pepper, and mix it in. Chopping the pepper in relish-sized chunks gives some uniformity, but ring-shaped slices work just as well. You can even buy pepperoncini already in ring form if you want to skip the prep — and the end result will be just as delish. Add however many or little you feel, but err on the side of less, and taste as you go. After all, you can always add more if you decide you want a bigger kick.