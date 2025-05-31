Tired Of Tuna Salad? Swap It For This Canned Seafood For A Sandwich Changeup

I've been eating tuna salad my entire life, and in adulthood, I've come to know and love such variants as tuna with tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salsa, and lettuce. (This was my favorite meal served in the chow hall of the New Mexico prison where I once worked.) I've even made an unexpectedly tasty pizza crust out of tuna. Even tuna fans like me, however, want to change it up once in a while. The last time I checked my tuna stash, I was pleased to find a pouch of salmon hiding there. (Pouched and canned fish are essentially the same thing, even if the packaging's different and the former has less liquid.) I wondered if you could use salmon in salad the same way you do tuna, and it turns out that yes, you can.

Everybody has their own recipe for tuna — or, in this case, salmon — salad. Mine is very minimal, using nothing more than lemon juice and mayonnaise — no celery and definitely no pickles. As salmon is fishier-tasting than tuna, it doesn't need much embellishment, but I did give my salad a crunchy topping of jalapeño chips. (I stole this idea from the unique ingredients in McConaughey's tuna salad recipe.)

Salmon salad on wheat toast was everything I hoped it would be, like a more intensely flavored tuna salad. Next time, however, I'm going to make a salmon melt. I usually use sharp cheddar with tuna, but salmon seems better suited to something milder like jack or provolone.