That Kewpie Mayo At Costco Isn't Exactly What You Think It Is

It's no secret that we here at The Takeout have been a big fan of Kewpie mayo for years now, which is why we've taken a keen interest in its meteoric rise in popularity throughout the 2020s. A couple years back, Costco made the smart business move of bringing Kewpie mayo into its stores as a permanent fixture.

That's great and all, but recently the internet has begun to notice some discrepancies. Turns out, the Kewpie mayo that's been dominating the Asian market, the one that came to the United States and stole all our hearts — that Kewpie isn't really the same condiment darling you'll find on Costco shelves. Don't get us wrong: It's close, but it's not exactly the same.

For reasons that aren't entirely clear, there are in fact three different versions of Kewpie mayo. There's the original version made in Japan, the version made here in the United States, and yet another version specific to Costco. This isn't just bland business shuffling, either. The ingredients differ between all three, which means each version has its own slight taste variant. The primary offender in both the U.S. and Costco version? Water is the third main ingredient. That could help explain why consumers are complaining that the Costco version tastes watered down.