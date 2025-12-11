The Tangy Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Tuna Salad

Although cool, creamy, and comforting, tuna salad can sometimes veer into bland territory. According to George Motz of Hamburger America, it's easy to add a little zip — all it takes is some tangy rice wine vinegar. During the NYC Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, he explained that you can add the rice wine vinegar directly to the tuna to give it "a little bit of vinegar kick."

Motz didn't specify the type of rice vinegar he prefers, but seasoned rice vinegar works especially well with the ingredients in tuna salad. Unlike regular rice vinegar, the seasoned variety contains sugar and salt. This adds a delicious sweet-salty balance and prevents the dressing from tasting overly sharp. Try a teaspoon of vinegar for every tablespoon of mayo to start, and adjust the ratio according to personal preference. "Obviously, mayo is great, but it shouldn't be too much mayo," Motz warned.

He uses extra-heavy Hellman's mayo for tuna salad, but home cooks probably won't be able to get their hands on the version chefs use. "The commercial grade one is much different than the one you buy in stores, unfortunately," he said. Instead, try Kewpie, which is an ideal mayo for tuna salad. Motz is a fan of the yolk-heavy condiment, and as an added bonus, Kewpie also already contains rice vinegar for extra tanginess. Adding a dash of rice vinegar and sugar is an easy way to make American mayo taste Japanese if you can't find Kewpie at the grocery store.