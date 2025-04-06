The Jarred Ingredient You Need To Give Tuna Salad A Little Crunch

Tuna salad can go one of two ways: It can be the bland, boring lunchtime standard that you deign to eat, or a versatile staple that you can flavor to your heart's content to keep it exciting.

Personally, I love a good tuna salad, but that also involves making sure it has a great balance of both flavor and texture. To add both to your tuna salad, you should reach for the jar of pickles that's lingering on your fridge door. Chopped-up pickles are one of the many ingredients that add not only a little crunch but also a briny saltiness to your tuna salad, both of which cut through the smooth sameness that can easily make tuna salad a snooze.

Pickles pull double duty with their flavor additions to your otherwise boring tuna salad. Who would have thought that one humble ingredient could transform a humble lunch into a completely revamped repast?