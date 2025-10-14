Redditors Say To Think Twice Before Grabbing A Bag Of Onions At Aldi

One could rightly say that shopping at Aldi tends to be a mixed bag. You score superb savings on your grocery bill but some of those items you bring home aren't always the pillar of quality. Many customers think twice about buying Aldi's lunch meat, for example. One culinary staple most folks probably thought was safe has become a controversial purchase, according to some redditors.

In the subreddit r/aldi, one netizen created a thread centered around questionable onions they bought from Aldi. "Questionable" may be too diplomatic a term here — they were rotten at the core. They wrote, "They seem fine at first glance, but then you cut into them and they're soft and mushy. Yesterday I had one that was completely black inside!"

Some shoppers already avoid Aldi's bananas, but one person who responded to the post indicated that it's onions that are a no-go for them because they've experienced the same problem. They replied, "I've completely stopped buying onions from Aldi for this reason. Everywhere else, I have no issues. But from Aldi, they're moldy in three days."

Seeing black mold on the outside of an onion is a fairly common occurrence. It's caused by a fungus called Aspergillus niger, and although it looks entirely unappealing, it isn't all that dangerous to folks who aren't allergic to it. It can be rinsed off with cold water, and the onion can be safely consumed or the infected layer can just be removed. However, rot on the inside of an onion is a different matter. Apparently it's more prevalent at Aldi than you might think.