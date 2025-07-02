13 Items You Should Avoid At Aldi, According To Reddit

As frustrating as it is to visit multiple grocery stores to find everything you need, Aldi unfortunately cannot be your one-stop shop. Since opening its first U.S. location in 1976, the German discount grocer has developed a cult-like following, beloved for its quirky snacks and good deals. The Aisle of Shame, for example, is a section in the supermarkets dedicated solely to a hodge-podge collection of weird and limited-time offers. Although it's not hard to score incredible finds throughout the unique and varied selection at Aldi, we have to admit some of the chain's items are a complete misstep.

Instead of trudging through an endless trial by error, we consulted the crossroads where Aldi's devotees meet the open and sometimes painfully honest opinions of Reddit. The first red flag was a megathread on r/Aldi with over 700 comments, titled "What items do you avoid buying at Aldi?" To save you the trouble, we combed through the subreddit to gather advice from customers who weren't afraid to share which products are a disappointment, and which items have changed for the worse. While you could always try to take advantage of Twice as Nice — a liberal return policy on Aldi-brand items that fail to meet expectations — skip the hassle and simply cross the following items off your shopping list for good.