Aldi's Best New Food Releases Of 2025 (So Far), According To Reviews
Aldi may be committed to no-frills simplicity and efficiency (there's a reason why Aldi cashiers sit at the register), but it doesn't skimp on the fun. Its business model thrives on introducing newfangled food and non-food products every single week of the year. Whether it's seared ahi tuna steaks, a double crust apple pie, or even an inflatable pool noodle in the shape of a giant sub sandwich or salted stick of Grade AA butter, loyal shoppers are always eager to try and share their favorite Aldi Finds.
Micheal Mache, Director of National Buying for Aldi USA, revealed to industry magazine Progressive Grocer that the retailer rigorously tests 35,000 items every year in a quest to deliver the hottest new products to shelves. Capitalizing on partnerships with trusted suppliers and its own test kitchen staffed with choosy culinary experts, Aldi is able to continuously keep the lineup fresh and exciting. And here's the best part: Shoppers don't have to pay upscale grocery store prices to taste the latest food trends.
Halfway through the year, Aldi has already delivered a cartload of new releases that standout for flavor, quality, value, and outright originality. From copycat sodas and decadent desserts to frozen appetizers and meat on a stick, here are Aldi's best new foods and beverages, so far. Got your quarter?
Summit Popz Prebiotic Sodas
When it comes to product dupes, no one does it better than Aldi. In December, just in time for Dry January 2025, the discount grocery chain introduced its private label Popz Prebiotic Soda to not-so-subtly compete with Poppi. In many Aldi stores, you'll actually find the two functional beverage brands indistinguishably stacked up right next to each other. One notable difference is the price tag: A can of Poppi sells for $2.19, while Aldi's Popz goes for $1.49. Product of the Year USA recently awarded Popz top honors in the healthy beverage category, calling it "the most affordable soda alternative on the market."
As for ingredients, Popz offers a super-similar list to Poppi, including water, natural flavors, apple cider vinegar, organic agave inulin (prebiotic fibers), and stevia. Popz fans trying to cut back on regular soda appreciate the low sugar and calories, but also the taste. Online reviewers rave about the raspberry rose, and parents happily report their kids love the cherry lime (mom win).
Aldi buyer Michael Mache (via Progressive Grocer) says the retailer is currently selling 20,000 cans of Popz every day. Look for fresh new flavors to make their debut later in the year. Aldi has officially joined the prebiotic soda wars.
Mama Cozzi's Lemon Drop Pizza Cookie
Mama Cozzi's Lemon Drop Pizza Cookie comes in hot off the crumbs of 2024's popular Chewy Gooey Chocolate Chunk version. And while Aldi is known to drop their best lemony delights every June (it has a long-standing partnership with pediatric cancer charity, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation), this big, shareable cookie may be one of the most beloved yet.
The sweet treat comes in adorable cardboard pizza-box packaging along with its own baking tin, and only needs three minutes in the oven to get warm and melty. The lemon-flavored cookie dough is studded with creamy white chocolate chips.
While the reviews are still rolling in, Aldi fans were quick to post they had gotten their hands on this highly anticipated, brand new summer find. One called it equal parts "crispy and chewy. Summer in the oven" on Instagram. Others used the round treat as a base to create their own seasonal desserts. A member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook posted her genius rendition of a colorful, glossy fruit tart, topping the zesty pizza cookie with homemade cream cheese frosting, berries, mandarin oranges, and kiwi. If you're lucky, you may still find this instant bestseller in Aldi's refrigerated section for $3.99.
Pacific Fruit Vineyards Resting Brunch Face Mimosa
Resting Brunch Face could have won the hearts of Aldi shoppers based on clever marketing alone. But once the foil-wrapped twist-off corks were popped, the beverage actually lived up to the hype. Described as tasty but not too sweet, this ready-to-drink mimosa was a fan favorite for Galentine's Day, Easter brunch, girls weekends, and picnic tables. It was also a frequently recommended drink within the enthusiastic Aldi community on Reddit.
Consumers in states where Aldi cannot sell alcohol were left orange with envy as reviewers posted pics of this pre-mixed cocktail paired with Choceur chocolate hearts and charcuterie platters. Others got even more inventive. One Aldi devotee on Facebook shared: "Its so good I put it in my Ninja slushie machine 10/10."
Resting Brunch Face is part of Aldi's fun seasonal lineup of affordable, fruit-flavored alcoholic drinks – there are 25 to try for 2025. Look for this adult beverage in peach or mango mimosa varieties, with a price tag under $7 a bottle.
Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds
At one time, fried cheese curds could be hard to find outside the Midwest. Leave it to Aldi — which sells some great cheeses — to bring this now-trendy bar food to the masses. Appearing as an Aldi Find just in time for the Superbowl and again in May 2025, these frozen appetizers offered a winning combination of melty Wisconsin cheddar cheese and crunchy breading. Fans on Reddit declared them to be "way too good," with one admitting: "I had some of these for breakfast this morning and I'm not even ashamed."
Selling for $4.99, each box contained five servings – but this didn't stop families from fighting over them. If these nibbles make their way back to the freezer case, be sure to stock up on a few boxes so no one's disappointed. They're easy to prepare in a conventional oven, air fryer, or deep fryer (if you're going for authenticity). You could easily use these curds to make a cheater poutine, but they're simply scrumptious dipped in a side of herby ranch dressing, too.
Sundae Shoppe Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches
The Aldi freezer case is full of imaginative treats like mermaid cones, sparkler pops, and dreamy Italian gelato cups, to name just a few. In spring 2025, Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches joined their novel ranks, for a limited time.
Each sandwich offered two sweet, cinnamon-sugar dusted cookies filled with premium salted caramel-flavored ice cream. In May, The Aldi Queen on TikTok implored followers not to miss out on this "absolutely amazing" find, declaring it was probably the best ice cream she's ever had from Aldi.
Shoppers who managed to get a box into their carts were instantly hooked — then downright devastated when they disappeared. Many said the frozen dessert evoked memories of soft, spiced snickerdoodles, and one Redditor got more sentimental: "Kinda reminded me of nice bowl of cinnamon toast crunch with extra cold milk. In a good way." No surprise, the Sundae Shoppe Cinnamon Churro Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches were a quick sell-out at many locations. Fans continue to yearn for a year-round return.
Lunch Buddies Twisted Fruit Ropes
At the end of March, Aldi stocked the shelves with an incredible lineup of Easter-themed confections. While Moser Roth chocolate truffle eggs and Specially Selected macarons are perennial favorites, these limited edition fruit ropes came in as a sweet surprise. Fans were quick to appreciate the snacks as an alternative to chocolate in lunch boxes and Easter baskets. And while Aldi's in-house Lunch Buddies brand is primarily targeted toward kids, adults adored these yummy treats, too.
"These are great! Like a tight twisted fruit roll up," posted a top fan on Aldi USA's Facebook page. Others were quick to chime in, noting the product's "positive Yuka rating" and gluten-free, dye-free ingredients list. True to Aldi's promise (its store brands have been free of artificial food dyes since 2015), these naturally flavored twists used fruit and vegetable juice for color. The apricot mango and strawberry pomegranate ropes hopped away after the spring holiday, but you can always find Aldi's assorted flavor fruit-shaped snacks in the pantry aisle. They're a delicious dupe for the Welch's brand.
Savoritz Cheese Crisps
Eight Aldi exclusives won a consumer-voted Product of the Year award for innovation in 2025, and Savoritz Cheese Crisps took top honors in the better-for-you-snack category. Made entirely from cheese — and no extra fillers or grains — these keto-friendly munchies are packed with flavor and protein. Each savory serving boasts 13 grams of protein and zero carbs for the parmesan variety, and 14 grams of protein and 2 grams of carbs for the cheddar (one serving is about 15 crisps, or half of the bag).
While you could bake your own cheese chips at home, this store-bought bag offers a super-convenient option for healthier snacking on the go, at just $2.45 a pop. Fans on Reddit have also found a multitude of ways to use these crunchy bites for soups, salads, charcuterie boards, or good, old-fashioned dunking in French onion dip. One clever cook even suggested smashing the crisps in the bag and using them "like breadcrumbs on chicken or fish, even asparagus or green beans, either oven roasting or air frying" (via Reddit).
Benton's Italian Choco Wafers
Benton's Italian Choco Wafers present a classic case of IYKYK. Joining Aldi's European and international cookie line of delicious Biscoff and Tim Tam dupes, these indulgent Italian Choco Wafers have managed to keep a relatively low profile so far. But fans who have tried them have big feelings. "They're the purest, most luxurious chocolate, on top of absolutely melt-in-your mouth wafers," explained a top commenter in the Aldi Reddit community. Many others agreed, saying these cookies are similar to a popular mainstream candy bar, but so much better: "They taste like sophisticated KitKats that took an Italian vacation for the summer," said one Redditor.
Each package contains six individually wrapped snacks, which is super-convenient for purse and lunchbox portability or portion control. If you love all things Aldi, treat yourself to a pack for around $3.49 before more people catch on. They're imported from Italy, and well worth buying (and perhaps hiding from your family) according to fans.
Fresh From Aldi Honey BBQ Flavor Chicken & Bacon Twisters
Aldi's meat section tends to get mixed reviews, but these bacon-wrapped chicken breast skewers have received pretty high praise since hitting Aldi fridges in April 2025. Customers are clearly excited on TikTok about this easy solution for "weeknight dinner dilemmas" and elevated summer grilling. "Omg they are fantastic," posted one fan in the Aldi Aisle of Shame community on Facebook. "Truth: I have 15 pkgs in my freezer!"
Other devotees quickly jumped in to share their love and crowd-pleasing cooking methods. The back of the package conveniently includes foolproof cooking instructions for the air fryer, conventional oven, grill, or frying pan, and reviews point to impressive results. "I made them on my inside Ninja grill and my husband said I should have been a chef they were delicious," and "I did these over wood smoke fire — even my toddler was amazed" were among the comments on Facebook.
Aldi's chicken and bacon twisters come four to a pack for $4.99, and they're pre-seasoned with honey BBQ flavor. If you're looking for a special, but budget-friendly dinner in minutes, this new summer seasonal can easily be made your own with extra seasonings or sauce. Applewood smoke seasoning, hot honey, and Japanese BBQ sauce are among the most delicious recommendations from fans.
Specially Selected Burrata Filling Stracciatella
Cheese lovers know that Aldi is one of the best places to shop for value and original offerings. And the Specially Selected Burrata Filling Stracciatella has to be the most buzzed about new variety this year, with ecstatic reviews allover Reddit. In this tub, you'll find only the most luscious part of burrata ball cheese — the soft, milky strands of oh-so-fresh mozzarella from the middle. Fans quickly found it tastes amazing on everything from toasted bagels and sourdough to pasta, pizza, salmon, and even baked sweet potatoes.
In an r/Aldi post on using the burrata filling to "take your pesto toast to another level," a top commenter shared: "I bought some yesterday and found my husband in front of the refrigerator eating it with a spoon like it was yogurt." If that's not a good enough reason to run out and get yourself a tub, the price may be more enticing. Shoppers report they've been able to find $4.75 regular price marked down to 99 cents, 49 cents, or even 25 cents when closer to the expiration date. That should leave you with a few extra dollars to pick up some fresh tomatoes and olive oil, or summer strawberries and balsamic.
Methodology
Narrowing down the best new Aldi foods and beverages of 2025 (so far) posed a few challenges. For starters, interesting Aldi Finds hit the Aldi Aisle of Shame (which has its own community) every week, and seasonal items appear — and disappear — as the wind blows. Some of the products are indeed "new," but others are actually old favorites making an annual return. There's more overlap and confusion than we could have imagined, but that's part of what makes shopping at Aldi so fun. This retailer is good at keeping us on our toes, and ready to make an Aldi run.
For the purpose of this list, we attempted to identify products that were truly brand new to Aldi shelves this year. We turned to product round-ups across the internet, best new product awards (Product of the Year USA and BrandSpark), and Aldi's website and social media for clues. From there, we honed in on overwhelming positive product reviews from TikTok and fan pages including the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook and Reddit (r/Aldi). Please note that some items on this list are sold out and gone for now (though they may return), while others are still available for the trying. Browse your nearby store in-person or online to get an idea of stock and local pricing, as they may vary.