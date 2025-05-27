Why Aldi Cashiers Sit At The Register (And Why Other Grocery Stores Should Follow)

Shopping at an Aldi is similar to other discount supermarket retailers and warehouse chains like Lidl, Costco, and Sam's Club, featuring no-frills interiors with large shelves and pallets of bulk-size products. You learn how to navigate to get the most for your money, like the two spots to look for the best deals at Aldi, and the must-buy Aldi items for first-time customers. But one thing this particular supermarket does differently is have its cashiers seated instead of standing at checkout, and it's not really about workers' comfort.

Aldi has cashiers sit because of research that shows it allows them to scan customers' items faster. While it does reduce fatigue, it's also done in the interest of cashiers who are less tired being able to work more quickly. The rest of the checkout area, including the scanner, screen, and cash drawer, are also designed for cashiers to easily be able to reach items to increase speed and efficiency.

Aldi has targets for checkout speed that it wants cashiers to meet, as much as around 1,200 items scanned per hour. Cashiers are further directed to ask customers to get their payment together and put the card if they're using one in the reader while their items are being scanned, so the payment can immediately go through when the cashier is done. Another way Aldi tries to make checkout go as quickly as possible is putting several barcodes on an item, or ones that go around the package, for faster scanning.