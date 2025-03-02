Review: The Prebiotic Soda Wars Just Got A Lot More Carbonated With Coca-Cola's Simply Pop

There's been a lot of talk these days about probiotics and prebiotics, and it shouldn't be long before in-the-middle-biotics hit shelves. For the past few years, colorful prebiotics drinks like Poppi and Olipop have grabbed the most attention, as these "healthy" sodas are said to help benefit the microorganisms that reside in our guts, although many have questioned that claim about probiotics, too. While these healthy sodas have eaten away at the bottom line of regular sodas, how long could a giant like Coca-Cola sit on the sidelines and do nothing? In 2025, Coca-Cola finally answered the call and is throwing its liquid hat into the ring, hoping to take down these soda disruptors with the new Simply Pop line (which should not be confused with Jolly Time's Simply Popped popcorn).

Coca-Cola has been doing things "Simply" since 2001, when it launched its Simply Orange juice. That juice is simply that, without added water, sugar or preservatives. And 24 years later, the beverage king is Simply expanded the brand to include its very first prebiotic sodas, which include 6 grams of fiber, Vitamin C and zinc, no added sugar, and 25% to 30% real fruit juice from concentrate, all to help nourish our innards. It comes in five flavors: Citrus Punch, Fruit Punch, Lime, Pineapple and Mango, and Strawberry, with the potential for more, if all goes well.

So, first and foremost, are Coca-Cola's Simply Pop sodas too simple for their own good, or are these beverages something greater, and will reach the top of the "Pop" chart? The Takeout cracked open a can of each to form a gut reaction see where the truth lies for this sip and say.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.