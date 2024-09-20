Give Your Fruit Tart The Royal Treatment With A Gloss Of Warm Jelly
We can't think of anyone who wouldn't be impressed by a fruit tart for dessert. It's light, sweet, and tastes as good as it looks — everything you'd want in a treat. And if you're looking to add a fancy touch to your fruit tart, brush it with warm fruit jelly. Brushing the treat with jelly and refrigerating it creates an eye-catching shiny finish, similar to the fruit tarts you see at professional bakeries.
While jelly's smooth consistency makes it perfect for glazing a tart, heating it beforehand allows for even spreading. The glazed fruit tart is then chilled in the fridge so the jelly thickens and forms a sticky, glossy coating. To take things up a notch, pick a spread that pairs well with the flavors of your tart. If your tart is berry-focused, opt for a berry jelly like strawberry or raspberry. Meanwhile, a mixed fruit tart can be glazed with apricot or apple jelly.
How to use heated jelly as a coating for a fruit tart
Turning your fruit tart into a dazzling dessert starts with heating the jelly and a splash of water in a saucepan over medium heat until it's warm. Keep an eye on the jelly because the sugars can quickly caramelize and burn. You don't need to use the entire jar but aim to have plenty of jam for one large tart or several mini tarts.
Once heated, work quickly to brush the tart with an even layer of jelly. Otherwise, you risk the jelly thickening in the saucepan as it cools down. Transfer the glazed tart to the fridge, where it should sit uncovered for at least two hours. This gives the jam time to set and form a shiny coating that makes the fruit topping pop. For an extra layer of flavor, use orange liqueur in the glaze instead of water and then spread it onto your homemade tart.