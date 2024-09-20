Give Your Fruit Tart The Royal Treatment With A Gloss Of Warm Jelly

We can't think of anyone who wouldn't be impressed by a fruit tart for dessert. It's light, sweet, and tastes as good as it looks — everything you'd want in a treat. And if you're looking to add a fancy touch to your fruit tart, brush it with warm fruit jelly. Brushing the treat with jelly and refrigerating it creates an eye-catching shiny finish, similar to the fruit tarts you see at professional bakeries.

While jelly's smooth consistency makes it perfect for glazing a tart, heating it beforehand allows for even spreading. The glazed fruit tart is then chilled in the fridge so the jelly thickens and forms a sticky, glossy coating. To take things up a notch, pick a spread that pairs well with the flavors of your tart. If your tart is berry-focused, opt for a berry jelly like strawberry or raspberry. Meanwhile, a mixed fruit tart can be glazed with apricot or apple jelly.