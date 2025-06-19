6 Copycat Snacks That Landed Aldi In Legal Trouble And 7 More That Could Be Next

Speaking as a self-declared snack connoisseur, Aldi is one of the best in the game for tasty treats. The chain — which was founded in Germany in the 1960s but has since ballooned into a global operation — has made its name with a stellar lineup of affordable food and drink, declaring itself the world's first discount grocery store. While it may not be the only chain in the game today, its proclivity for wallet-friendly products is still going strong more than 60 years after its debut.

Over the decades, a significant portion of said wallet-friendly products have surged in popularity for their similarity to more expensive branded products. Part of Aldi's allure is the fact that you can secure a basket of dupes for your favorite food items for a fraction of the cost. While Aldi's skill for replicating these products has gone down a treat with customers, the brands that have inspired several of its products often don't share the same enthusiasm.

Aldi typically pokes fun at its reputation for copycat products on social media, but this reputation has actually led to some not-so-funny consequences in the past. Some companies have taken legal action against the chain for ripping off their products — and considering how many other dupes you can currently find on its shelves, we wouldn't be surprised if more do so in the future. Here are the items that have sparked some of Aldi's biggest legal disputes to date (and those we fear may cause more trouble in the future).