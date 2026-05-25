11 Best Ways To Keep Chicken From Drying Out

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If the chicken you make at home always comes out dry, it's because you don't know how to prepare it properly — that's the pure and simple truth. From the specific cuts you select to the steps you take before cooking to how you treat the meat after it comes off the heat, there are many strategies for ensuring the bird doesn't dry out.

If you know what you are doing, even a boneless, skinless unmarinated chicken breast can come out tender and juicy. If that's your cut of choice, many of these tips will help you make that happen. A lot of cooking methods can (and should) be used in conjunction, but even utilizing just one of any of the simple strategies in this list will significantly improve your chances of never eating dry chicken again. Once you crack the code, you won't even be tempted by store-bought rotisserie chickens anymore.