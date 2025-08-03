Don't Throw Out Old Wine — Use It For Braising Instead

The best way to tell if an old wine is viable for cooking is to pour some into a glass, give it a good sniff, then give it a small taste. "If the wine doesn't smell fresh or the fruit flavors seem flat, dried out, or kind of raisin-y or pruney, it's probably past its prime," Streeter said. However, it's still useful for braising meat for a few hours. If you're hoping to make a pan sauce, use a wine that's been open for 48 hours or less. "As long as it still tastes good, go for it. But I wouldn't recommend using a wine that's been sitting out for several days in a pan sauce," he said. "Once it starts to lose its fruit and go dull, it doesn't bring the freshness a pan sauce needs."

The other tip that Streeter shares is to cook with wine you enjoy. "The rule of thumb I always go back to is this — if you wouldn't drink it, don't cook with it." Consider cooking beef with a dry, bold red wine (like Cabernet Sauvignon) and use lighter reds (like Pinot Noir) for braising pork. Acidic Sauvignon Blancs or buttery, oaky Chardonnays pair well with poultry and seafood.

There's one type of wine Streeter avoids cooking with. "The only wines I wouldn't bother with at all are those 'cooking wines' from the grocery store. They're usually loaded with salt and not something I'd ever recommend."