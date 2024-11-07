What Sets Cooking Wine And Drinking Wine Apart?

For thousands of years, wine has been a source of imbibement and continues to garner popularity and interest today. On the contrary, it's also fun to experiment with cooking wine to bring out bold flavor profiles in dishes. Now, you might be flipping through your recipes on Pinterest to try it out yourself, but you should know a critical factor before you start: Cooking wine and drinking wine are very different from one another and should be treated as such.

Like drinking wine, cooking wine comes in various options, from dry to sweet, reds and whites, and is sold at different price points, but that's where the similarities end. Cooking wine usually has a higher alcohol content as alcohol burns off during the cooking process. Cooking wine also contains added salt and preservatives (to extend shelf life) and is often much sweeter. If you tasted it, you'd immediately notice it is just as sweet as salty. Because of the saltiness, you might want to hold back on adding the usual amount of table salt; using too much alongside cooking wine will oversalt the dish.