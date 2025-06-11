The Best Time Of Day To Buy The Freshest Rotisserie Chicken
Time is everything, especially when you're craving a juicy, freshly baked rotisserie chicken for an easy weeknight meal. According to chef and food blogger Scott Groth, time of day is important to pay attention to when buying a rotisserie chicken so you can bring home the freshest bird possible. "Chickens are typically at their freshest around noon and 6 p.m.," Goth told the Takeout. "Grocery stores often add chickens to the rotisserie between 10 and 11 a.m. to have them ready for the lunchtime rush, and again between 4 and 5 p.m. for the dinner crowd." This strategic move ensures that most of the inventory is sold, which helps to cut down on food waste.
As long as you're able to swing by the store during one of these time slots, your chances of snagging a warm, deliciously seasoned chicken are fairly good. Costco members have an additional advantage. Whenever a bell rings, it signals shoppers that fresh rotisserie chicken is available for pickup, making it even more convenient. If you can't make either of Goth's ideal pickup times, there's still a possibility of finding a rotisserie chicken. Give it a good once-over to make sure the skin isn't soggy, which could mean it's been sitting out a while.
What happens to rotisserie chickens that don't sell?
Ultimately, the fate of an unsold rotisserie chicken is determined by the store or chain trying to sell it. Costco, for example, is famous for its two-hour shelf life policy. If a rotisserie chicken doesn't sell after it's been sitting on the warmer for two hours, it is removed and replaced with a fresh bird. Costco's leftover rotisserie chickens are reused in various prepared meals, including the Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake, pizzas, pot pies, and soups. It's a smart way to sustainably use perfectly edible meat rather than tossing it out.
Sam's Club has a slightly different approach. Any rotisserie chicken that doesn't sell is cut up and packaged into containers for resale. For about $4, these prior-day rotisserie chicken pieces are generally separated into leg quarters and breasts and are available in the refrigerated prepared foods section. Pro tip: Sam's Club doesn't advertise this deal on its website because quantities are determined by individual stores and are often limited. Once the rotisserie chicken pieces are claimed, they don't restock until the following day. To score this deal, you'll want to head to Sam's Club early in the morning.