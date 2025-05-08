This Costco Rotisserie Chicken Meal Has Been Spotted Back In The Deli
Costco's known for occasionally rotating its take-and-bake offerings in the deli section and shoppers have spotted an old fan favorite that's been released back into the wild. One shopper, popular TikTok user @costcohotfinds, says that the Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake, made with Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, has returned to the refrigerator case.
This easy kit is layered with tortillas, rotisserie chicken, black beans, peppers, and plenty of cheese. All you have to do is bake it as directed on the packaging (it takes about 50 minutes) and bam, dinner's good to go. I've had these things a few times, and they're about as convenient as it gets for a one-pan meal you don't have to make yourself. Add a little sour cream and green onions and you've got a real party.
The enchilada bakes are sold by weight, so the price at your local Costco will vary slightly per package. The example that @costcohotfinds shows on TikTok was $5.99 per pound, which came out to a total of just under $24 for one container. That might seem like a lot, but that's four pounds of prepared food. You're also including the price of convenience here.
One of Costco's currently featured deli meals also includes chicken
If you're out browsing for dinner, you might run into another one of Costco's current meal kits which also heavily features chicken, but this one's decidedly different. That's because it's simply a tray of boneless fried chicken thigh pieces with a side of mashed potatoes. Some online commenters aren't so much a fan of this concept because they don't like the fact the dense, cheap spuds factor into the overall weight (and therefore price) of the item. Early taste testers also mentioned the fried chicken requires sauce to be interesting, it's not exactly life-changing otherwise.
But the Enchilada Bake already has fans. If you're familiar with the product, I'm sure you know exactly what I'm talking about. Since it's fully-dressed, you won't need to go out of your way to doll it up too much. But if you're at Costco already, you're right next to some industrial-sized containers of salsa, sour cream, and guacamole anyway. Might as well, right?