This Costco Rotisserie Chicken Meal Has Been Spotted Back In The Deli

Costco's known for occasionally rotating its take-and-bake offerings in the deli section and shoppers have spotted an old fan favorite that's been released back into the wild. One shopper, popular TikTok user @costcohotfinds, says that the Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake, made with Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, has returned to the refrigerator case.

This easy kit is layered with tortillas, rotisserie chicken, black beans, peppers, and plenty of cheese. All you have to do is bake it as directed on the packaging (it takes about 50 minutes) and bam, dinner's good to go. I've had these things a few times, and they're about as convenient as it gets for a one-pan meal you don't have to make yourself. Add a little sour cream and green onions and you've got a real party.

The enchilada bakes are sold by weight, so the price at your local Costco will vary slightly per package. The example that @costcohotfinds shows on TikTok was $5.99 per pound, which came out to a total of just under $24 for one container. That might seem like a lot, but that's four pounds of prepared food. You're also including the price of convenience here.