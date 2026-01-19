Chicken Breasts Have Never Been Juicier Thanks To The Simple 3-2-1 Rule

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A lot of food writing these days seems to tout the idea that dark meat is the superior chicken, but the main advantage seems to lie in the fact that it's fattier and less prone to drying out. While dark meat tastes different, it doesn't necessarily mean it's better – white meat is lower in both fat and calories, and many actually prefer the flavor as long as it's still juicy. Recipe creator Emmy Clinton of Entirely Emmy has a trick to help ensure juicy chicken breasts.

It's called the 3-2-1 method, in which chicken breasts are seared at medium-high heat for three minutes to lock in the juices, steamed at medium-low heat for two minutes to cook through, and rested for one minute to allow the juices to redistribute. "Chicken breast can dry out very easily, so cooking it in three phases: searing, steaming, and resting, will help keep your chicken breast beautifully tender if done correctly," Clinton explained.

The precise timing of the technique will also help you to keep a close eye on the chicken, which cooks from the outside in, so that it won't overcook. "The key to achieving juicy chicken breasts comes down to two things: not overcooking the meat and allowing [it] to rest. The 3-2-1 method does both of these things and then some," said Clinton.