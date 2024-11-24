Is There A Difference Between Pan-Fried And Deep-Fried Food?
The cooking world is riddled with debates and disagreements, but there is one universal truth that unites us all: Fried food is delicious. This undeniable fact, however, has spurred a debate about which type of frying technique is best, and whether there is even a real distinction between them. As far as pan-fried and deep-fried food go, yes, there is definitely a difference. But this doesn't necessarily mean that one is better than the other. It's mostly a matter of what your preference is, and what type of food you're cooking.
Deep frying involves completely submerging food in oil at high temperatures (usually about 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). This method is commonly used for things like French fries, onion rings, and fried chicken. Though you can deep fry at home with a deep pot and lots of oil, the process is slightly easier with an affordable deep fryer, like the Chefman 4.5 Liter Deep Fryer. On the other hand, pan frying involves a lot less oil — just enough to fry your food on one side, which means you'll have to flip your food for even cooking. Because there is not as much oil, pan frying can be healthier, especially if you're using fats like olive and avocado oil. This method is good for vegetables and other foods that cook in a short amount of time.
When to pan fry and when to deep fry
As with most things in life, there is no easy answer to the question of when to use which frying method. The reality is that both will yield different results, so it all depends on which one will get you closer to your desired taste and texture. Deep frying will usually cook food more evenly and give it a crispier finish. This method unlocks incredible dishes like a crunchy chimichanga burrito or Nashville's irresistible hot hot dogs. That said, deep frying also leaves you with an annoying amount of leftover oil. Plus, cleaning your utensils after using this method can be a nightmare.
If you choose to pan fry, you'll use less oil, spend less time washing dishes, and eat foods that aren't as oily. You'll still get to enjoy crispy dishes like mouthwatering fried string cheese, but you won't walk around feeling heavy the rest of the day. But no method is perfect and pan frying does have its setbacks. You'll have to be more careful to turn your food at the right moment to ensure it cooks evenly. And even though this method is healthier than deep frying, pan-fried food could still be a problem for people with high cholesterol. In these cases, your best bet is to invest in an air fryer, like the Instant Pot Vortex Plus, which skips the oil altogether, and fries food by heating the air around it.