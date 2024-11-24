Is There A Difference Between Pan-Fried And Deep-Fried Food?

The cooking world is riddled with debates and disagreements, but there is one universal truth that unites us all: Fried food is delicious. This undeniable fact, however, has spurred a debate about which type of frying technique is best, and whether there is even a real distinction between them. As far as pan-fried and deep-fried food go, yes, there is definitely a difference. But this doesn't necessarily mean that one is better than the other. It's mostly a matter of what your preference is, and what type of food you're cooking.

Deep frying involves completely submerging food in oil at high temperatures (usually about 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). This method is commonly used for things like French fries, onion rings, and fried chicken. Though you can deep fry at home with a deep pot and lots of oil, the process is slightly easier with an affordable deep fryer, like the Chefman 4.5 Liter Deep Fryer. On the other hand, pan frying involves a lot less oil — just enough to fry your food on one side, which means you'll have to flip your food for even cooking. Because there is not as much oil, pan frying can be healthier, especially if you're using fats like olive and avocado oil. This method is good for vegetables and other foods that cook in a short amount of time.