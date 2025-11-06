The Juiciest Chicken Nuggets Are Only One Extra Step Away

Frozen chicken nuggets often come in fun shapes like sea creatures or dinosaurs, but they tend to be dry and flavorless. Homemade chicken nuggets, on the other hand, can be quite tasty, since you can make them with any ingredients you like. (I once did a crust made from crushed cheese crackers and it tasted pretty amazing even to this non-nugget fan.) If you want to ensure that the chicken stays juicy, though, it's all about the marinade. Kathleen Boureston, who shares recipes on her blog Gonna Want Seconds, favors using buttermilk.

"Buttermilk marinade gently tenderizes the meat with its slightly acidic composition but also helps act as a binder for chicken, helping to allow the breading to adhere to the chicken better," Boureston explained. Her recommendation is that you soak the chicken chunks for anywhere from 45 minutes to 2 hours before dipping them in the crumb coating. If you don't want to buy a carton of buttermilk for a recipe that only calls for a cup or so, you can easily make your own buttermilk by adding a tablespoon or two of distilled white vinegar or lemon juice to a cup of milk. A 50/50 mixture of milk and sour cream is another acceptable substitute for this ingredient.