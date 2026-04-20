11 Vegetables You Should Always Buy Fresh, Never Frozen, According To Reddit
In a perfect world, consumers would always be able to find produce at its peak, taking it home at just the right moment for ultimate flavor and texture. But even if you are lucky enough to live near an excellent farmers market or your local grocery store works with growers in the region that can get vegetables to customers as quickly as possible, the reality is that sometimes you're going to have to buy your favorite vegetables canned or frozen. We're not knocking putting food in the freezer; in fact, some dishes benefit greatly from time in the cold, which is why soups and stews usually taste better the next day. They develop a richer flavor as fat compounds break down and spread evenly throughout the dish.
That being said, no matter how much modern preservation technology has progressed, some items aren't as good if they're not fresh, and they're borderline inedible after being frozen. These are the vegetables that Reddit users agreed consumers are better off buying fresh because their flavor, texture, or both, suffer greatly otherwise. The vegetables featured in this article were selected through an analysis of Reddit threads discussing fresh versus frozen produce on subreddits like r/cooking, r/askculinary, and r/eatcheapandhealthy, with additional information from culinary experts.
Cucumbers
Among all the mistakes you shouldn't make with cucumbers, Reddit users advised against buying frozen ones. While you can technically freeze the vegetable, as one Redditor said, "They'll turn to soup when they thaw." Some users suggested pickling instead. If you'd like to freeze cucumbers, there's a method that Shared Legacy Farms in Elmore, Ohio, recommended, and it involves sugar. If you freeze cucumbers as-is, they'll get mushy when thawed, but a sugar brine preserves some of the crunch, though they won't be as crisp as when they were first picked.
Did you know that you can also cook cucumbers? Julia Child used to braise them in the oven with butter, and modern-day chefs like Abra Berens preach the power of using vegetables in unexpected ways, including a recipe for charring cucumbers. The Michigan-based chef and former farmer told The Takeout that it creates a "dry crust that's really caramelized" with a juicy interior. And while we're not opposed to air frying cucumbers, we know people typically use them in recipes like salads, which call for fresh, not frozen, ingredients.
Tomatoes
Is there anything better than biting into a fresh tomato picked right off the vine? Or how about slicing a thick tomato to put on toasted bread with mayonnaise? We swear by adding miso to tomato sandwiches for an added kick of umami, but if the quality of your tomatoes is high enough, you may not need it. Unfortunately for those of us who wish tomato season were a year-round affair, the veggies are best enjoyed during the warm summer months when they're in season.
While you can technically buy frozen tomatoes, Reddit users were quick to point out that they tend to lose moisture and structure when thawed, which is not ideal for a salad. They also explained that they would become mushy and wrinkly. This doesn't make them inedible, but certainly less appetizing, so buying frozen ones is a move that's best if you plan to cook them down. One Redditor suggested taking garden cherry tomatoes and popping them whole into the freezer on a sheet tray before moving them into a Ziploc bag. Then, when it's time to use them, cook them straight from frozen with alliums like garlic and onion for an easy pasta sauce. Other users added that peeling tomatoes is easier if they're frozen, with the skin peeling off as if they had been blanched.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms can be eaten cooked or raw, but Reddit users agreed the fungi are not as tasty after they have been frozen. Because mushrooms have so much water content, the moisture expands past the cell walls when they're frozen, giving you mushy fungi when cooked from the freezer. One Redditor asked for advice on making stuffed mushrooms, wondering whether they could get away with freezing the preparation for later use. Other commenters chimed in to suggest cooking the stuffed mushrooms first, so they would only need to be reheated, not cooked from frozen and raw. Nevertheless, even cooked frozen mushrooms had their naysayers.
Trader Joe's sells some frozen mushroom options, including a medley that features several kinds of seasoned mushrooms like champignons, oyster mushrooms, boletus, and slippery jack mushrooms, cooked in olive oil and sunflower seed oil. Customers said the blend is tasty, but some pointed out that the frozen mushrooms release a lot of water when made at home and often come out mushy. Redditors said the trick is to use them for dishes that can soak up the water, from farro and polenta to beef stroganoff.
Lettuce
Like cucumbers, most people prefer to consume lettuce raw, but it can absolutely be cooked. Cut a head of romaine lettuce in half and char it on the grill for a smoky and crispy upgrade on your next Caesar, or give lettuce a quick roast in the oven to elevate your salad. You could also do what some Reddit users suggested and throw lettuce leaves into a soup for an unexpected addition, just make sure to do it right at the end so they don't overcook. What we don't recommend is freezing or buying frozen lettuce, as its high water content expands in the cold, causing it to become too mushy to eat when thawed. One Redditor even said it happened when they placed lettuce in "that weird cold spot in the fridge."
Instead, to extend the vegetable's shelf-life, Redditors suggested washing and drying it thoroughly, then wrapping it in a paper towel and storing it in the fridge. If you purchase your lettuce pre-chopped and in a plastic package, another Reddit recommendation was to toss a paper towel in the bag to absorb moisture before eating. Though you won't be able to make a salad with them, dark leafy greens like spinach hold up better to freezing than lettuce. As long as you plan on cooking them down or incorporating them into a smoothie, it's an easy way to add some nutrition to your diet. Plus, when purchased from the freezer aisle, they're already conveniently washed and chopped.
Onions
Did you know that raw onions have some health benefits that are diminished when cooked? There's a sulfur compound present in the allium that can help with lowering blood sugar, as well as help your body reduce its production of cholesterol. While you can still get some of those benefits when onions are cooked, you get more sulfur compounds if you eat the pungent vegetable raw. That said, you may not want to eat onions from the freezer aisle, as Redditors agreed that they're best eaten fresh.
The main issue is texture, as onions lose their crunch when defrosted, making them subpar as salad toppers or on sandwiches. If the onion is cooked down, then it doesn't make as much of a difference, though Reddit users still said that frozen onions tend to get unpleasantly mushy. Some pointed out that pearl onions freeze a bit better than other varieties, but ultimately deemed them subpar. Fair warning, though: If you freeze onions, you need to make sure that they are in an airtight container. Otherwise, as one Redditor wrote, "Everything in your freezer will taste like onions."
Carrots
Many Redditors said they preferred to buy fresh carrots over frozen, noting that the fresh vegetable tastes significantly better than its frozen counterparts. This could partially be due to the carrot's popularity as a raw snack that's perfect for dipping in ranch or hummus. We're also big fans of dipping raw carrots and other crudités into melted butter and sprinkling with flaky sea salt before setting them out for guests. If you want to get even fancier, consider other seasonings like smoked paprika or poppy seeds.
But back to frozen carrots: Some Reddit users found that they get mushy if frozen and then defrosted and instead suggested storing them fresh in the refrigerator, submerged in water. While this will keep the carrots from drying out, it won't prolong their freshness the way freezing would, as they will likely keep for the same amount of time as if they were put in the fridge as-is. If you would like to preserve your carrots for a longer period of time without freezing them, consider pickling. You'll first need to do some math to figure out how much salt you need (don't worry, we've got a recipe for quick pickled carrots in the refrigerator), but then you can rinse your carrots in cold water and pop them into a basic brine.
Asparagus
Asparagus is an interesting vegetable: Its woody stalks grow straight up from the ground, it's low in calories, it's full of nutrients like vitamin K and folate, and it famously makes your pee smell bad thanks to a sulfuric compound called asparagusic acid. It's also tasty, but if you ask Reddit users, it's not a vegetable that does well under freezer conditions. No matter how well it's frozen, they said they couldn't find the right texture because of its delicate nature. "More like despairagus," one commenter went so far as to call it because of how mushy it gets when thawed. "Frozen asparagus is a salt-lick combined with a mushy tube," another user described, which, we agree, doesn't sound particularly appetizing.
If you'd like to freeze fresh asparagus to store it longer, some Redditors suggested blanching it first, meaning tossing it in boiling water for a few minutes, then quickly submerging the vegetable in ice water to stop the cooking process. After, they recommended drying the blanched asparagus and freezing it. While you'll still lose the crisp texture, this will inactivate the enzymes that would continue to break down the vegetable, even while frozen. Another tip for blanching vegetables is to coat them in oil to help prevent freezer burn.
Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts used to get a bad rap back when people would boil them, but thanks to the popularization of certain cooking techniques — like Alton Brown's Brussels sprouts with bacon grease and sliced apples — they're seen through a much more sympathetic lens nowadays. Unfortunately for the brassicas, many Redditors shared negative experiences with Brussels sprouts if they'd been in the freezer, especially if they were microwaved from frozen. If you enjoy oven roasting Brussels sprouts, frozen ones might also prevent their outer leaves from developing the signature crispy texture.
Though oven roasting does quite a bit of the heavy lifting when it comes to pumping up the tastiness of Brussels sprouts, we also need to thank Dutch scientists for literally making today's Brussels sprouts taste better. These scientists found that the vegetables got their bitterness from two glucosinolates, sinigrin and progoitrin. They cross-bred them out to make the vegetable more palatable. In the words of Bill Nye the Science Guy, "Science rules!"
Potatoes
Potatoes are an extremely versatile vegetable. As any "Lord of the Rings" fan will tell you, you can "boil 'em, mash 'em, or stick 'em in a stew." But what you may not want to do is buy frozen ones or freeze them, at least not without doing a bit of prep work first. Redditors preferred to cook the root vegetable fresh instead of frozen, and went so far as to warn others not to freeze them raw.
One user in particular took to the social media platform to ask if they could chop potatoes and portion them into Ziploc bags for the freezer, prompting others to explain why that wouldn't be a good idea. "It's best to cook your potatoes before freezing," said the top response, explaining that the water content would make them mushy. Others agreed, adding that in their experience, the potatoes ended up browning, much like apples do, with more saying that the oxidation messes with their texture. Slicing the potatoes and blanching them before freezing is a popular solution. Other commenters suggested cutting them into a bowl of water with an acid like vinegar or lemon juice and then freezing them.
If you'd like to take things one step further, other Redditors shared that you can also pre-make french fries by cutting them, par-cooking them (either by blanching or frying in oil), and laying them on a sheet tray to freeze. Then, the next time you want fresh fries, just bake them in the oven or give them a second fry.
Avocados
Reddit users advised against buying frozen cubed avocados, citing disappointing taste and texture and recommending sticking to fresh ones. As delicious as they are, however, avocados will famously ripen on their own timeline, not yours. Sometimes the guacamole gods will shine down on you, staggering the ripeness of your avocado purchases so that you have just the right amount for your salads and toasts. More often than not, however, it feels like all of your avocados will hit their peak ripeness at the same time. And while we're not knocking an all-avocado meal (who among us hasn't dreamed of unlimited chips and guac for dinner?), you may want to preserve them for later use instead.
Redditors similarly urged against tossing whole or halved avocados into the freezer. Instead, if you plan to freeze avocados, you can dice them up, toss them in lemon juice, and vacuum-seal them for optimal preservation. Users noted that frozen avocados aren't ideal for consumption on their own — like fresh slices on toast or in salad — especially if you're sensitive to the taste of oxidation. They agreed that it's best to do this if you plan to use the avocados for guacamole or smoothies, i.e., for recipes that only feature the buttery taste of the avocado instead of centering it.
Celery
Celery is another vegetable that Redditors said they prefer not to buy from the freezer aisle, as it loses its snap when frozen. That being said, it's a secret powerhouse for cooking, especially when incorporated into foundations like mirepoix. For the uninitiated, mirepoix is a three-ingredient French creation that uses two parts onion to one part each of carrots and celery. When you cook it down, it creates a fantastic aromatic base for soups and stews, and Reddit users swore by making it ahead of time and freezing it.
One user noted that they sauté mirepoix before popping it into the freezer. This way, they can incorporate it directly into whichever recipe they plan to use it for — without even needing to thaw and cook it beforehand. You may not be able to buy frozen celery and expect it to be crisp, but if you plan to cook it down, its crunch doesn't really matter. Another Redditor suggested running celery, onions, and carrots through the dicing attachment on a KitchenAid, freezing them in pre-portioned blocks, and vacuum-sealing for maximum freshness.