The Simple Way Alton Brown Turns Brussels Sprouts Into A Mouthwatering Side Dish

Brussels sprouts have come a long way from how I remember them growing up. They weren't really an item my mom made often, but on the rare occasions that they were on the table, I remember a foul, bitter, boiled vegetable that I avoided at all costs. These days, Brussels are a go-to veggie for me; not only do today's Brussels sprouts taste different than they did 30 years ago, but people have also found better ways to cook them, other than boiling them to death. Alton Brown's recipe is a prime example — when he gets involved, you know you're going to be in for a treat.

His simple preparation involves the goodness of bacon, apples, maple syrup, and Dijon mustard all complementing oven-roasted Brussels sprouts. It may sound like a fall-inspired dish, but these sprouts could be a side (or entrée, for that matter) that you reach for all year.

Brown first cooks bacon strips in the oven. When they are crisp, he sets the strips to the side and reserves the bacon fat. He then tosses halved Brussels with sliced apples in a couple tablespoons of that bacon grease and roasts everything until the Brussels are caramelized and brown. While they are still warm, he then coats the sprouts and apples with a Dijon-maple syrup mixture and tops everything with the chopped, reserved bacon. It's a dish that hits all the right flavor markers; it's savory, smoky, salty, tangy, and sweet, without a hint of Brussels bitterness.